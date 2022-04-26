LEWISBURG — Highly lauded Dr. Marty Makary, public health researcher and Bucknell graduate, will deliver this year’s 11th Annual Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture on Modern Medicine’s Transparency Revolution.
Makary is a New York Times bestselling author and health care expert at Johns Hopkins University. He writes for The Wall Street Journal and served in leadership at the World Health Organization. Makary is the recipient of the 2020 Business Book of the Year Award for his most recent book, “The Price We Pay,” which has been described by Steve Forbes as “A must-read for every American.”
The Fasano Memorial Lecture will be held at 7 p.m. May 25 at the Campus Theatre, 412 Market St., Lewisburg. The lecture is free and open to the public. The event is made possible thanks to premier sponsorships by Evangelical Community Hospital, Family Practice Center, PC, VNA Health System, and gifts from the Fasano family, colleagues and friends.
Makary leads efforts to improve the health of populations and focuses on the redesign of health care to make it more reliable, more holistic, and more coordinated. He leads national efforts to cut the waste in the system and lower health care costs for everyday businesses and consumers.
Clinically, Makary is the chief of Islet Transplant Surgery at Johns Hopkins and is the recipient of the Nobility in Science Award from the National Pancreas Foundation. He has been a visiting professor at over 25 medical schools, has published over 250 peer-reviewed scientific articles, and has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine. A graduate of Bucknell, Thomas Jefferson, and Harvard universities, he completed his surgical residency at Georgetown University and his specialty training at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
This lecture is held annually in memory of Dr. Charles P. Fasano, a beloved member of the community, having practiced medicine in the Central Susquehanna Valley since 1973. Fasano worked as a solo family practitioner until 1980, when he partnered with Dr. Domenick Ronco. Their practice grew into the Family Practice Center, PC, which currently has 40 practice sites throughout Central Pennsylvania. Fasano maintained an active medical practice until his death in March 2009 and was committed to providing quality and compassionate care to his patients.
Following Fasano’s passing, his children and family, Evangelical Community Hospital physicians, Family Practice Center, PC, and other friends formed the Fasano Memorial Lecture Endowment Fund, honoring his lifelong commitment to education and medicine.
To support the Fasano lecture fund, contact Philanthropy and Donor Relations of Evangelical at 570-522-2685 or visit www.evanhospital.com/support.