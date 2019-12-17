Psychologically, Christina Snyder admits that being overweight creates a vicious cycle that can be nearly impossible to break without the right tools.
“ You feel depressed, so you self-medicate with food which leads to weight gain, which leads to feelings of guilt and more depression, so you self-medicate some more,” she said. “Making that cycle even harder can be the pressure put on by others. It can feel like they are looking at you as the big person, judging you and for some, it can lead to being teased and bullied. That can lead to more depression followed by more emotional eating.”
However, Dr. Anthony Ragusea, a psychologist at Evangelical, warns that people should be careful in linking obesity and mental health issues.
“There are a lot of people who are obese, but don’t have mental health issues — and many who have mental health issues who are not obese,” he said. “There are so many variables involved with the issue of obesity. We are a culture addicted to unhealthy diets loaded with processed foods, there can be mental health concerns, there can be biological issues with bacteria in the gut and genetic predispositions.”
He also suggests people reconsider the concept of emotional eating.
“All eating is emotional eating — no one eats food and doesn’t find it emotional,” he said. “The food could be pleasurable, it may be unpleasurable. Either way, you have an emotional reaction. We choose to eat foods that we find more pleasurable, and sometimes we choose to eat foods that are pleasurable to offset some other sort of struggle or trauma.”
Regardless of the terminology involved with obesity and its ripple effects — Ragusea admitted that we live in a culture that is judgmental vs. the obese, and that only widens the issue.
“We tend to blame people for their obesity, and that leads to additional feelings of shame,” he said. “People internalize they are overweight because they fail to control themselves or are weak in some way — when it really is a complicated mix of diet, lifestyle, psychology, biological and cultural factors.”
Ragusea evaluates numerous people who are considering weight loss surgery via Evangelical’s team — and he has seen some definite trends among those who are struggling with obesity.
“A common theme for many of them is they just didn’t care. They may have been overweight for decades, and it wasn’t a problem affecting their daily health until the 40s and suddenly they are developing diabetes, joint pain, sleep apnea and other physical conditions that get them more motivated to react,” he said. “For some, they live with family, friends and neighbors who are all overweight, and they don’t see that lifestyle as unhealthy until it affects them directly.”
If someone is struggling with weight and not sure what to do to break out of that cycle, Ragusea recommended seeing a mental health professional before a physician.
“A physician will look at primarily biological factors, where there may be some underlying dysfunctional thoughts or other issues that can be addressed,” he said. “Ultimately, a collaborative effort from various medical professionals is likely the best response, especially since obesity can be so multi-faceted.”
From a psychological perspective, dieting can be more about restricting eating instead of learning how to eat in a healthful way, Ragusea added.
“You are forced to sacrifice something — all the good food you enjoyed before you can’t have because of the rules of the diet,” he said. “It is human nature that if you feel something is taken away from you — you’ll want it even more. If you can develop a plan where you don’t feel like you are sacrificing, but instead enjoying this new food you are eating as a way to get healthier, it can be much more successful.”
It is also critical not to overlap looks and being healthy, Ragusea cautioned.
“You can be overweight and still healthy. When you start judging based on appearance, that becomes a really big mistake,” he said. “When you make these sort of lifestyle changes — you need to do it because it makes you healthier and feel better, not because you feel conformed to look a certain way, where your value is somehow tied to how you look instead of who you are as a person.”