WINFIELD — Who hasn’t tried a diet program? Cut carbs. Increase greens. Cut fat. Increase protein … every overweight person wants that sleek, svelte profile our culture admires.
Pam Beaver, 60, has tried “every diet program out there.” As a child, she was called “Fatso.”
“It hurt,” she said.
Her weight yo-yoed throughout her life, depending on the diet plan of the day. In 2013 she lost her job of 25 years, her mother’s health took a bad turn and Beaver started “stress eating.”
“I felt like a failure,” she said.
By 2015, she had found a new job in a new field, but when her mother died that year, Beaver realized she wanted to find a healthier lifestyle so she could feel better about herself and also be there for her grandsons. A friend introduced her to Yoli, the Better Body System, leading her to drop 63 pounds, 72 inches and three clothing sizes.
Like other successful programs, Yoli emphasizes its lifestyle approach rather than a diet, something Trevor Britton, of Winfield, picked up on when he visited Beaver to learn more about it.
“What you do is, you optimize your food,” he said, looking over a 28-day Yoli schedule, which alternates Protein Days, which are more lean, and Meal Days, which allow fruits and more vegetables.
Britton, who played right guard for the University of Virginia from 1993 to 1997, laughed and added, “I don’t really think about food that way, though. I’m hungry, I eat.”
“Basically what you’re doing is carb cycling,” Beaver said.
Daily energy drinks and protein shakes anchor the program. Optional, water enhancers help with water intake and pH throughout the day. There’s also a sports hydration/muscle recovery drink available, as well as an antioxidant drink, probiotic capsules, the company’s signature pH capsules and fiber capsules to help with fullness.
“You have to drink half your body weight in ounces of water,” Beaver said. “So, a 200-pound person would drink 100 ounces a day.”
Beaver wants to lose even more weight but appreciates the fact that her energy has increased. In fact, a couple of years ago she ran a 5K race in Lewisburg, something she never dreamed she would do.
“You can eat normal food,” she said of Yoli. “It’s not a diet. It’s a lifestyle change. It’s eating healthy.”
“It’s a lot of protein,” said her husband, Mike Beaver. “A lot of cheese. A lot of bacon.”
Like other systems, this one works, he said, “if you’re compliant and follow it.” When he tried it, he lost 25 pounds.
“But then I went back to being a Dutchman,” he said with a laugh, noting more seriously that odd shifts on his job made it difficult to be consistent with the program.
Blending common-sense ways to stay active has helped Pam with weight control. She and Mike sometimes play basketball in their driveway, and she wears a Fit Bit to encourage her to keep moving.
“I make sure I get my steps in,” she said, noting that she walks throughout the day, even in her office when she has a spare minute. “I just try to make healthy choices and cook better for us both.”
One fun benefit of healthier choices: fitting into clothes from thinner days. Beaver smiled as she said, “Recently I went shopping in my closet again.”
As with any diet program, she had to find the one that clicked with her.
“Basically you don’t have to stop eating the foods you love. You can eat whatever you want,” she said. “It’s just making healthy choices for a better lifestyle.”