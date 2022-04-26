Movies sometimes portray getting drunk as a humorous rite of young adult life, but hospital and college officials witness what happens when excessive drinking leads to drunk driving, casual sex or other problems.
Officials are looking for ways to help young people understand that it’s not okay to drink to the point of losing control.
“When they do get into trouble, they end up here,” said Dr. B. James Connolly, department of emergency medicine at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He explained that, much like parents, a hospital in a college town tries to strike a balance between preferring young adults don’t drink to excess, “but if they do, we want them to come in and get help.” As a result, ER personnel do not involve parents or police unless the patient becomes unruly.
“We look to see if it’s a one-time problem or if it’s a slippery slope where the student might need a correction of the way their ship is heading,” Connolly said, adding that in most cases, local colleges are already aware of the student’s alcohol habits. “They do a fantastic job.”
“Excessive alcohol intake does lead to poor decision-making and then bad outcomes for the individual drinking, as well as, oftentimes, bad outcomes for the people around them,” said registered nurse Annalisa Negrea, injury prevention coordinator at UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania.
Dr. Kimberly Kabernagel, medical director of Geisinger Marworth Treatment Center, agreed, acknowledging that drinking has become part of the college lifestyle.
“High school and college kids tend to do more binge drinking, which can be just as dangerous as chronic, daily drinking, particularly in this impulsive age group,” she said. “Really, we’re starting to see more of cirrhosis and those negative health consequences that we typically see in the middle-aged to older alcohol consumer. We’re seeing it in those who are in their twenties, and it’s really alarming and concerning.”
Have a plan
Size matters, and alcohol content matters, so don’t step out without thinking ahead.
“Have a plan,” Kabernagel said. “Make sure you’re aware of what you’re drinking and how much you’re drinking. Make sure you’re with people who are looking out for you, and make sure you have a safe way to get home.”
“Personally and professionally, I encourage you, if you are planning to get behind the wheel, don’t ingest alcohol,” Negrea said. “We’ve seen too many stories of people who say, ‘Oh, I only had two drinks,’ and then they find themselves in a situation they wish they were not in.”
“It’s common sense,” Connolly said. “If you’re going to go and drink, just don’t drive. Period.”
It’s a good idea to have a designated driver, he said, noting that local fraternities have been doing a better job of that. and our local towns are small enough that a person who is drinking can walk home.
“The most surefire way to avoid trouble is to not drive,” he said.
ER perspective
As a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) professional and registered nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital’s emergency department, Lindsey Biddle-Miller has seen the damaging effects of excessive alcohol intake with young adults, especially on college campuses.
“I would say, 50 percent of the sexual assaults on college campuses across the country involve alcohol,” she said.
Of those, surveys show only about 10 percent get reported to police, largely because the young women are embarrassed about their alcohol consumption and blame themselves for the assault. With SANE training, Biddle-Miller and other on-call nurses collect evidence and provide guidance and support for assault victims.
She and Connolly talked about parties they hear of where young adults pour different types of alcohol into one container and then drink it with straws.
“They don’t know what they’re drinking,” Biddle-Miller said, adding that students sometimes justify their alcohol abuse by saying that everyone else is doing it.
But not everyone is drinking to the point of passing out and needing emergency medical care.
“They wake up here in an adult diaper and a hospital gown, and they don’t know how they got here,” Biddle-Miller said. “I can’t imagine what that feels like.”
Kabernagel also noted that the younger population needs help in realizing they shouldn’t normalize such drinking.
“Drinking to some of the levels we see is not normal. It’s actually abnormal,” she said. “And just because, you know, Joe does it too, doesn’t mean that we’re okay. They need to be able to envision a life without the use of alcohol as a means to socialize.”
Dealing with intoxicated young adults is part of the job in an emergency department, and care providers strive to not let one bad decision haunt a patient forever.
“We really do our best to not do anything to ruin their future chances,” Connolly said. “We try to help them get the help they need in the least damaging way to their future prospects.”
In most cases, treatment involves letting the patient “sleep it off,” with medical monitoring. Care providers draw the line, however, at combative, unruly patients, in which case they have no hesitation in calling the police.
Plenty of helpBecause the first step in alcohol recovery is often a trip to the ER, hospital personnel are trained to be nonjudgmental and helpful.
“We are supportive,” Biddle-Miller said. We don’t care about the circumstances. We want people to come in.”
Geisinger Marworth Treatment Center, in Lackawanna County, offers inpatient addiction care and several outpatient options. People can call any time at 800-442-7722 or visit www.marworth.org.
“We’re very lucky at Geisinger Marworth,” Kabernagel said. “We have a wonderful alumni celebration, and it’s my favorite part because we get to see all the success. They really enjoy coming back to us and celebrating sobriety, and we get to see some folks who are doing extraordinarily well.”
Negrea noted the number of tragic DUI accidents that lead to deaths, as well as the many stories of people who have gotten their alcohol consumption under control.
“Of course, here at the hospital we are always ready and willing to help anyone who is in need of assistance with turning your life around if you’re consuming too much alcohol,” she said.
She encourages people to be aware of the alcohol content they decide to swallow.
“People, young people specifically, need to understand that they are totally allowed to, and encouraged maybe even, to partake in this,” she said. “But there is responsibility that goes along with that, and that is to educate themselves and make good decisions surrounding what they are ingesting.”