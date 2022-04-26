MIFFLINBURG — Spiritual direction and life coaching services are now being offered virtually at Rooted Relational Therapy.
The new services are part of a larger plan by the firm, which offers systemic outpatient mental health therapy services, to offer a variety of holistic wellness opportunities designed to fulfill their vision of helping their clients experience growth, healing, and wholeness.
“For several years we’ve wanted to provide a variety of services and experiences to address wellness for the whole person beyond mental health therapy,” said Doug Richard, a licensed marriage and family therapist and owner, CEO and CVO of Rooted RElational Therapy. “Supporting people in their spiritual and faith journeys through spiritual direction, and helping them achieve unfulfilled life dreams and goals through life coaching enables us to continue making the vision for Rooted a reality.
“Many of our therapy clients discuss how faith and spirituality have significantly impacted their life and relationships. People often feel alone or stuck if they’re seriously questioning or experiencing faith deconstruction, which can affect every area of life. Since we’ve always been deeply committed to bringing growth and healing to the whole person, it was a natural next step for us to offer more robust support in these areas.”
Richard said the firm isexcited to add Dave Bouffard to the team as a certified coach with 25-plus years of experience supporting people with spiritual, personal and professional growth.
“Dave is perfectly equipped to help people create and achieve a variety of life goals as they move towards greater fulfillment, no matter what their spiritual background is or what types of goals they’d like him to help them achieve,” Richard said.
