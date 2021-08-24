Trustworthy medical websites

In general, when looking for medical advice online, avoid websites that are trying to sell you something or convince you of something. Seek sites with objective information.

“I think people have to be careful what sources they’re looking at,” said Dr. Robin Spangler, UPMC Primary Care – Lewisburg. “There are forums that people go on that sometimes can be good, sometimes not so good.”

Spangler, Christine Hilterman, PA-C, Internal Medicine of Evangelical, and Dr. Susannah Kisvarday, Geisinger primary care physician at Geisinger Lewisburg, recommended several sites known to have accurate information:

Mayo Clinic, www.mayoclinic.org

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, www.cdc.gov.

Johns Hopkins University, www.jhu.edu

Medscape, www.medscape.com

You can also get reliable information from many professional associations, Kisvarday said. She mentioned the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, particularly their Healthy Children site.

She also recommended Geisinger’s website, which offers a “chat bot” to discuss symptoms and, if needed, direct you to set up a televideo visit or contact your doctor.

“The important thing is, if you’re wondering about your medical condition, it’s probably a good idea to just pick up your telephone and call your doctor because we have decades of training, so we’re probably going to have a good answer for you,” Kisvarday said. “You don’t have to keep worrying about your symptoms or Googling them. You can just go ask a doctor instead of Dr. Google.”

— Cindy O. Herman