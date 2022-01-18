During the past 20 years, anyone who has tried to lose weight or eat healthier food has had to navigate a flood of information about the perfect diet.
These “fool-proof” options include Atkins, keto, paleo, low-carb, intermittent fasting, and too many others to list. Truth be told, none of them are perfect. While all may provide results in the short term, life-long change requires a different approach.
“Start with making small changes” advises Sara Meloy, clinical dietitian at Geisinger 65 Forward Shamokin Dam. “Sometimes that means just trying to have one serving of vegetables every day. Or maybe it means focusing on cooking a meal at home at least three times per week. Maybe it means reducing our soda intake from three cans per day to two.”
Meloy said, “The more dramatic the change, the less likely we are to be consistent with that change.” She added that research shows that when someone partners with a friend, coworker, or family member, that person is three times more likely to be successful with lifestyle changes.
Since heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., Meloy recommends “the Mediterranean diet as the most effective diet plan for helping to protect against heart disease and stroke.” She reminds us that the most important component of the Mediterranean diet — that we as Americans don’t seem to include enough of in our diet — is fruits and vegetables.
Meloy also referred to the MyPlate guidance from the USDA which recommends that half of every “plate” at a meal should be made up of fruits and vegetables and that “these foods provide a great variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, as well as fiber. “
Kimberly Crisswell, dietitian-nutritionist at Evangelical Community Hospital agrees, “One of the best things you can add to your diet is more fiber, because eating adequate fiber from whole foods is healthy for making you feel full with fewer calories, keeping your blood sugar steady, and lowering your cholesterol. Plant foods like legumes, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are good fiber sources.”
Crisswell also recommends preparing your meals ahead of time. “It is ideal to set aside some time for planning and preparing healthy meals for the week so that when you are hungry and tired, and in a vulnerable position to make a food choice, you already have a delicious and healthy meal ready to go.“ Taking the time to prepare meals will not only keep you out of the drive-thru line, it can save you money.
Both dieticians agree that the most nutritionally underrated, inexpensive, readily available food in our local grocery stores is beans. Meloy said, “Beans are a fantastic addition to meals, casseroles and side dishes to help to provide more fiber and can act as a protein substitute. They are very cost efficient — we don’t often incorporate them more into the diet if they have not been a common part of our diet growing up.” Criswell added, “(They) are a great source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which makes them a very filling and healthy part of the diet. I just add them to meals, along with the same seasoning blends I would use for meat.”
Other small changes they recommend involve using spices to enhance flavors. Cinnamon lends a sweetness to food without the downsides of refined sugar. Sprinkling it on fruit, yogurt or cereal and, if you’re feeling adventurous, add it to chili, soups or meat rubs. Turmeric is best known for use in curry dishes, but it also contains curcumin which has been found to help reduce inflammation, a common cause of discomfort and illness. Adding a bit when roasting vegetables or in preparing tacos adds great taste and the color is beautiful.
Fresh herbs are another great thing to add to your grocery list. Rosemary and basil are two easy-to-find herbs that increase the deliciousness of many dishes as well as creating those aromas that make your mouth water. Buying a couple of herb plants and growing your own can be a great project to do with your children. Lettuce grown from seed in containers also provides you with fresh greens year round.
This year, challenge yourself to make positive changes to your diet. Look at it as using food to improve your health. Eating a well-rounded diet, full of nutrient rich whole foods can be the key to keeping you and your family healthier, longer.