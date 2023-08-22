While lunch is often an afterthought when it comes to meal planning, what you eat midday can make a big difference in how you feel all afternoon.
Trade up your deli sandwich with a bag of chips for some of these foods to get more from your lunch, without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Canned tuna
“Seafood is packed with protein, helping you feel full and satisfied. It’s also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, known for their role in heart and cognitive health,” says Chrissy Carroll, MPH, RD at Snacking in Sneakers. Canned tuna (and other fish) can be used in sandwiches, salads, casseroles, pasta and so much more.
Farro
If you’re tired of quinoa (or don’t love it), make farro the base of your next grain bowl. With 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per 1/2 cup cooked, it’s guaranteed to help keep you full all afternoon. That’s because the protein and fiber found in farro, takes longer to digest, slowing the rate at which sugar gets released into our bloodstream.
Veggie burgers
Veggie burgers are a great way to add more plant-based meals to your week. “They are convenient, filling and can be a good source of fiber and protein,” says Knott. Make your own and freeze for easy lunches or grab a box from the freezer aisle. While frozen options are very convenient, “sodium can add up quickly,” notes Knott. Aim for less than 400 mg of sodium per burger.
Black beans
Black beans (along with other beans) are an under-appreciated superfood. Packed with fiber, protein and important vitamins and minerals like iron, magnesium and folate, they offer a lot of bang for your buck (literally!) as one of the least expensive protein options available. The simplest way to use beans is to add them to any salad or grain bowl.
Avocado
This fiber and healthy-fat filled fruit brings a ton of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients to your lunch. Eating avocado is linked to better cholesterol, blood sugar control and even improved attention. Add it to sandwiches, salads, tacos, grain bowls, wraps, or on top of your black bean soup or chili. And yes it’s still healthy if you make it into guacamole!
Hummus
Made from chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, herbs and spices, hummus is packed with good-for-you ingredients that are linked to many health benefits. Upgrade your wrap or sandwich by using hummus instead of mayonnaise or other condiments. It’s also perfect for a “snack lunch,” which Carroll likes to make with tuna salad, whole grain crackers, nuts and fruit.
Apples
Eating apples has been linked to numerous health benefits including reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as better gut health, thanks to all the phytonutrients, vitamins and prebiotic fiber they contain. Plus, they are portable and require no packaging, making apples a perfect complement to almost any lunch.
Whole-grain bread
One of the best upgrades you can make to a lunch sandwich is to trade in white bread for whole grain. Whole-grain bread contains more fiber and protein than white bread which is key to avoiding that mid-afternoon crash. Look for “whole wheat” or “whole grain” listed first on the ingredient list.