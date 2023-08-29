Have you ever wondered how many times — at a health care office or facility — you’ve answered the question, “Your date-of-birth, please?”
As an older adult, I think I have probably answered that question a thousand times.
I’m fine with that. Patient security is important.
After confirming your address and your phone number, the next question is usually, “Are so-and-so and so-and-so still your emergency contacts?”
Another excellent question. But it needs to be a more in-depth question and your answer should not be an automatic, “Yes, that’s correct.”
Even if the names are correct, is the information attached to the names correct?
A week ago, my husband was admitted for surgery from the emergency room. In the very early hours of a Friday morning, a hospital representative came to review his information so he could be admitted. After the basics, we were, of course, asked about insurance, but my phone number and his emergency contact phone numbers were not reviewed.
Now, here’s the problem. As his spouse — for decades — it never occurred to me that my phone number and my place of employment would not be correct on his chart.
The phone number listed for me was an old land line that we gave up 10 years ago. I’ve had a cell phone for 20 years, but it wasn’t listed. I haven’t worked at the job that was listed for five years. Both of his emergency contacts had old phone numbers listed that haven’t been valid for years.
This information became important when I went to the hospital to wait in his room for him to return from surgery. When I asked for his room number at the information desk, I was referred to someone in the surgery waiting room who told me he was in recovery. Hadn’t the surgeon called me, the attendant asked? No, he had not. I knew this with absolute certainty since I hadn’t released my phone from my hand since I woke up from never really going to sleep.
While I sat with my spouse in recovery, I asked a nurse if she could have the surgeon call me. She, too, asked if he hadn’t already called me. Instead of calling me, he came to the recovery room to explain that he had called every phone number on my husband’s chart. One man got really angry with him for calling several times very early on a Friday morning.
Whenever someone is in surgery, you worry. But, my worry could have been mitigated with a phone call from the doctor that couldn’t be made because the information in my husband’s chart was old and incorrect.
And, equally important, a professional who probably had several more surgeries scheduled for that day was frustrated, inconvenienced and a little mad at me that I hadn’t provided correct information. Despite those things, he was incredibly kind as he explained the operation that had been accomplished.
Trust me. That will never happen to anyone in my family again. Please, alert your loved ones to make certain it never happens to anyone in yours.
The next time you go for a test, a checkup or you seek help because you have the flu, ask to review the information on your chart as it pertains to your spouse/parent/partner and your emergency contacts.
You have enough to worry about when someone’s in surgery or being treated in an emergency. As important? A surgeon who has so much responsibility certainly shouldn’t need to be frustrated by incorrect phone numbers. What if he had needed to speak with me because he had to ask me to make a decision or give permission for additional treatment?
My husband and I were lucky. He is recovering. But, please, don’t assume your information is correct. An extra three minutes to double check is worth the time it will take.