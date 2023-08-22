Support Groups

A free offering at the Miller Center is the “Live & Learn with Parkinson’s” Support Group, which provides social interaction in a safe and judgment-free space while giving participants a sense of empowerment.

The educational series meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 10 A.M.

Geisinger Neurology will present information in September and, in October," Evangelical Community Health will present “Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain.”

The groups at the Miller Center also have access to an in-house reference library and take-home references and completes public policy advocacy projects with the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

As the Leader of the current exercise program at the Miller Center, Lori DePorter’s passion and professional expertise extend into her blog called, "Life, Lemons and Lemonade," which can be found by searching for her name and the blog’s name on Google.

For more information about any of the Miller Center’s Parkinson’s groups, call 570-556-4191 or email LDeporter@GSVYMCA.org.