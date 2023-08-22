Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series on Parkinson’s disease. The first part discussed symptoms and phases of the disease and this part looks at treatments including medications, surgical procedures, and physical therapies.
For patients who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease by a neurologist, treatment options vary depending on the stage of the disease and the patient’s desired outcomes.
Generally speaking, treatments include medications to increase dopamine levels, a surgical procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), physical fitness classes led by certified professionals, or some combination thereof.
Medications
There are a variety of medications that can treat Parkinson’s disease. These are divided into three categories: the first works by increasing the level of dopamine in the brain; the second has an effect on other brain chemicals such as neurotransmitters which transfer information between brain cells; and the third helps to control non-movement symptoms.
“There is no right time to start a medication. It is really up to the patient and the symptoms,” said Dr. Kelly Baldwin, a neurologist and medical director for Medical Education at Evangelical Community Hospital.
“ The medications do not cure the disease. The medications make your symptoms feel better, but if your symptoms are not bothering you, you don’t need medication because sometimes medications have side effects, she said.
“We’re really cautious early on in the disease not to start people on medications before they really need it.”
She continued, “When you’re entering the later stages and the tremors are bothering you or you’re not walking well, then we’re going to talk about replacing dopamine — that gas for the brain and [the chemical] that makes you move better, move faster and decreases tremors. When the time is right, and things are bothering you, then we will start dopamine, a pill that you take several times per day; it’s replacing the chemical that Parkinson’s disease steals from your brain.”
On the other side of the spectrum, she cautioned against too much dopamine, “Too much dopamine makes you move too much, and you can become wiggly and anxious, so we want to be careful that we don’t get to that level.
It can also speed up your bowels, so you can get diarrhea, nausea and vomiting and it can cause your blood pressure to drop so some people may pass out when they stand up from it. So, we need to be really careful. Your neurologist is going to get you on a very slow titration of medicine.”
Deep brain stimulation
Geisinger Neurologist Dr. Cosmin Sandulescu discussed a surgical procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation, which involves implantation of a device to send electrical signals to the brain.
According to Sandulescu, it is considered the gold standard for Parkinson’s disease, is FDA-approved and is covered by most insurance providers.
“Quality of life (can be impacted) because sometimes tremors are very hard to treat and they don’t respond to the medications or they have unbearable side effects like sleepiness, confusion or cognitive changes,” Dr. Sandulescu said.
“ With a procedure like DPS, many times you can decrease medications by a quarter, a half, or even more.”
He cautioned that it is not a quick fix and that sometimes the procedure must be repeated for six months to a year and sometimes up to two years to see results.
Physical therapies
Other therapies, such as physical therapies, may help manage Parkinson’s disease because they can strengthen muscles, improve balance, gain flexibility and increase coordination.
“The best exercises are the ones that you do,” Dr. Sandulescu said. “We encourage 10- to 30-minute walks a day. Whenever there are balance issues, we recommend patients do physical therapy.”
Dr. Baldwin said the most important aspect of a physical program is that it is regular — weekly or bi-weekly. She said some examples could be Tai Chi, dance, or other exercises that move and flex the body, under the guidance of trained professionals.
The Miller Center, in partnership with Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital and Lewisburg YMCA offers a bi-weekly Parkinson’s Strength and Exercise Class from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
The small classes — approximately a dozen people — are led by Lori DePeter, personal trainer, Rock Steady Boxing coach and a person living with Parkinson’s and Olivia Conklin, a certified personal trainer.
According to the latest research from the Parkinson’s Outcomes Project, people with Parkinson’s who are engaged in at least 2.5 hours of exercise a week had a better quality of life than those who didn’t exercise at all or started exercising later.
The Miller Center’s class integrates cardio exercise and strength training, while also promoting cognitive challenges.
Participants play games like ping pong, use a golf simulator, and work through obstacle courses and matching games. They also use rhythm, music and movement with boxing and drumming.
DePeter said the goals of the program are to prolong independent mobility such as gait and balance, gain muscle and flexibility, and promote the brain’s neuroplasticity, which is the ability to maintain old connections and form new ones between the neurons in your brain.
She said, “I have Parkinson’s myself and have been living with it for 10 years, so I’m a walking billboard that wow, this really works.”
Conklin said the camaraderie is an inspiration to see, “I love seeing that the [group members] like to encourage each other. It’s just a big group of friends coming together.”
The classes are $40 per month for Miller Center members and $55 a month for non-members.
Scholarships are available to remove any financial barriers for participants and there are various payment options including pay-as-you-go.