If you have the privilege of working with or caring for young children, it’s likely that you know a child with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or autism for short.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that about 1 in 44 8-year-old children has been identified with ASD nationally. Boys are four times as likely to be identified with ASD as girls, but ASD does not discriminate: it occurs across all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups.
The CDC says that diagnosing ASD can be difficult because there is no medical test, like a blood test, to diagnose the disorder. Doctors look at the child’s developmental history and behavior to make a diagnosis.
ASD refers to a complex, neurodevelopmental disorder with a broad range of patterns of behavior and difficulties with social communication and interaction. The term “spectrum” refers to the wide range of symptoms, skills, and levels of disability in functioning that can occur in individuals with autism.
“The spectrum encompasses the range in which autism-related symptoms present,” said Jackie Baker, Behavioral Health, UPMC in North Central PA. “Think of this like the colors on a paint sample strip showing varying shades of the same color ranging from light to dark. At the light end of the paint strip or spectrum is the former diagnosis of Asperger’s disorder. At the other end, the darker end, is the former Autistic Disorder diagnosis. The word former is used as we now include these and additional variations of autism into one collective, encompassing diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder.
Cora Taylor, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist and Assistant Professor at Geisinger autism & Developmental Medicine Institute (ADMI) said, “autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder; it’s just a difference in the way that the brain develops. and when we say spectrum, what we mean is that there are very different presentations. The trope that is often used in autism is that if you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism, because there are many differences between individuals who have autism spectrum disorder ranging from individuals who struggle with communication insofar as they are nonverbal and might use different forms of communication, and other individuals who are very high-achieving and very verbal. So it’s a neurological difference.”
Baker said that “individuals with an ASD diagnosis are often described as though they are living in their own world or bubble, lacking common social skills and are withdrawn from others. autism is a neurologic anomaly affecting development; it is complex with broad symptoms presenting differently in individuals with this diagnosis. This diagnosis generally affects communication, social interaction, language, and other common daily behaviors. Signs of autism often, but not always, appear in earlier stages of life and will stay present throughout adulthood.”
While ASD can be diagnosed in very young children even under the age of two, the average age of diagnosis is four to five years of age, as children are preparing for school readiness.
Taylor says that Geisinger ADMI currently sees approximately 25 new patients each week, but the addition of a new provider in mid-April will help to increase those numbers. ADMI, like most developmental clinics across the United States, have a waitlist due to a huge surge in referrals during COVID. She said the demand for evaluation and services have essentially doubled throughout the pandemic.
While the exact causes for the surge are unknown, she attributes some it to families being at home with the kids more often or perhaps trying a different type of schooling. She said that the surge could also be due to children being out of traditional school and therefore not receiving the same level of therapy.
Not a new phenomenon
ASD is not a new phenomenon. In fact, Baker said that autism was first documented in 1801 by a French physician Jean-Marc Gaspard Itard, in his publication, The Wild Boy of Aveyron. Although this documentation existed, years later in 1943, Leo Kanner, a child psychiatrist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, wrote Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact and became known as the individual who first defined autism.
“This being said, it is not necessarily that more people are getting diagnosed. Medicinal and societal ideas about the diagnosis have advanced, giving health care professionals a better understanding of what it is and how to better manage symptomology. Now that we know more, we are also able to diagnose autism more accurately in individuals that would never have previously received a diagnosis,” said Baker.
First-time visit
Taylor says that the goal of a first-time visit at Geisinger ADMI is not to make a diagnosis or apply a label to a child.
She said, “A first time evaluation might be with a developmental pediatrician or with a psychologist. The first visit is to ensure they are set up with some services, then they follow-up for a diagnostic evaluation. The goal is to make sure they are doing everything that they should be doing in the meantime.”
Geisinger ADMI also guides families to pinpoint who they should visit next within their multidisciplinary team, whether it be a speech therapist, developmental pediatrician, behavior therapist, psychologist or genetic counselor. ADMI’s multidisciplinary approach to care includes: psychology and behavior, medical genetics and speech-language pathology.
Taylor said the second diagnostic visit is much longer — typically 90 minutes to three hours on average — but younger children have shorter appointments. During that process, there will be a long interview, as well as direct testing and interaction with the child.
“A lot of times families are anxious – are we here to assign a diagnosis and put an autism label on them – that is not what we’re here for. We are not just an autism Diagnostic Center. Any family who has any concerns about development is an appropriate referral to ADMI,” said Taylor.
Taylor said, “We consider ourselves to be the medical home for children who have developmental disabilities. We don’t work with children just with autism, but also children who have intellectual disabilities and a range of other developmental differences. We want to make sure they are supported and that we are their advocate: that they are getting everything that they need at that point in time.”
To make an appointment with Geisinger ADMI in particular, families will need a referral from a pediatrician or primary care provider. Services are very often covered by private insurance as well as Medicaid.
Screening and genetic causes
Geisinger has made great strides in understanding the genetic underpinnings of autism and what some of the causes are.
While the research is developing and there is no single known cause, there is general agreement that several different genes appear to be involved in ASD. Environmental factors may also play a role. Researchers are currently exploring whether factors such as viral infections, medications or complications during pregnancy, or air pollutants play a role in triggering autism spectrum disorder.
The Mayo Clinic says that one of the greatest controversies in ASD is whether a link exists between the disorder and childhood vaccines. Despite extensive research, no reliable study has shown a link between ASD and any vaccines. In fact, the original study that ignited the debate years ago has been retracted due to poor design and questionable research methods. In fact, avoiding childhood vaccinations can place your child and others in danger of catching and spreading serious diseases, including whooping cough (pertussis), measles or mumps.
“Nationally, we’ve made huge strides in terms of screening for autism, lowering the age of diagnosis and understanding the differences between males and females with autism, which has long been misunderstood,” Taylor said.
Families urged to intervene early
Taylor said that many families are sometimes leery about enlisting help from Early Intervention specialists, but if they suspect something, it is best to act by talking to your child’s pediatrician.
UPMC’s Baker agrees, “We know that it is key to intervene as soon as a diagnosis is suspected. If you suspect that your child may have ASD, refer to your pediatrician immediately. The earlier an individual is evaluated and diagnosed, the sooner treatment services and resource support can be incorporated into developmental care. Supports can include, but are not limited to educational, behavioral, medical, vocational, familial, and communal.”
Taylor said, “Language delays are very common in early childhood and speech therapy is always warranted. Language delay alone is enough of a reason to act, even if you’re not concerned about autism.”
She continued, “Not smiling when you are engaging with them, not engaging in early childhood games like peek-a-boo and patty cake. That very early social development would be more of a red flag for autism, but again, language delay in general is enough to act.”