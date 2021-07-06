LEWISBURG — Those bulging, less-than attractive veins on your legs may cause you some concerns, but they are not life-threatening.
Local vascular surgeons say despite their imperfect appearance and discomfort, they may just need some compression stockings. In some instances, surgery may be required.
Varicose veins are best understood when recognizing the heart pumps blood to the veins in the legs, and the calf muscles of the leg act as a pump, said Dr. Ksenia Orlova, vascular surgeon with Geisinger Health System.
“The veins in the leg prevent blood from pulling into the feet. The blood goes up and enters the veins and the valves close. For some people, those valves malfunction and that blood does not go back to the heart. It causes swelling and what we call varicosity,” Orlova said, which means engorged veins.
The causes of varicose veins are about nature versus nurture, Orlova said.
By nature, the cause may be genetic.
By nurture, it can be further aggravated or caused by long periods of standing, or the pull of gravity.
“Weight can play a role,” Orlova said, as well as strenuous activity and pregnancy.
According to Dr. Todd M. Stefan, vascular surgeon with Evangelical Community Hospital, another factor is age.
He said over time the plumbing simply stops working efficiently.
“We can’t combat the issues of age, gravity or genetics,” Stefan said, but weight can be managed.
Dr. Casey Yossa, vascular surgeon with UPMC Williamsport, said the majority of those coming into her office are in their 60s and 70s.
“They are worried (the varicose veins) will cause blood clots. We give them the reassurance that these are not dangerous,” Yossa said.
She agreed that some people will not see improvement until they lose weight.
Compression socks are the first recommended treatment.
The vascular surgeons said before surgery is an option, most insurance companies require patients to wear compression stockings for up to three months. If there is no improvement, then surgery will be covered.
“We want them to wear them as much as possible,” Orlova said, “except when sleeping.”
The benefits of the stockings include decreasing external pressure and increases and augments calf function, Orlova said.
Many patients see improvement after three months and few require surgery.
Some patients simply cannot tolerate the compression stockings, Yossey said. “Plus they’re pricey. They can be anywhere from $30 to $70 a pair,” she said.
Stefan said there are socks on the market designed for athletes that are designed to compress the calves, but they are not the same quality as compression stockings.
Surgery becomes the next step when there is no improvement in regards to swelling and discomfort, Yossa said, which for some patients may also include itching.
The veins that cause the most trouble at the surface of the leg are known as superficial veins. The saphenous vein, also a superficial vein, is the vein that is often the focus during surgery if there is a reflux, Orlova said.
Vein stripping is a less common surgery that removes the saphenous vein under anesthesia.
“I don’t take that surgery lightly,” Yossa said, adding that if the patient one day needs bypass surgery, the saphenous vein is the vein used.
Another procedure used currently is when the vein can be destroyed either through laser or radiofrequency.
“I prefer radio efficiency ablation which gives me more flexibility,” Stefan said. Heat damages the vein and causes scar tissue to form which closes the vein.
Complications from this procedure could include formation of blood clots which could lead to pulmonary embolism.
A venaseal is an option in which a glue-like substance is inserted to close the vein.
Stefan said the venaseal has the easiest recovery and has the patient in and out of the office in an hour.
The radiofrequency ablasion may cause some discomfort and patients are encouraged to take three to five days off of work.
“All patients are required to walk the day after surgery,” Stefan said.
Yossa said less patients are getting surgery. Compression works for as many as 50 percent without surgery, she said.
“Ten years ago surgeons were ablating veins unnecessarily,” Yossa said, and insurance companies pushed the pause button.
There is no guarantee after surgery that the veins will not reappear.
“The analogy I use for varicose veins is like weeds,” Stefan said, “You can clean your garden but they do come back. This is like turning back the clock on your veins.”
Surgery, he noted, is not recommended for pregnant women until after they’ve stopped having children. The varicose veins can reoccur with each pregnancy.
Ulcers can occur for those suffering with varicose veins which may require a visit to a wound center. Another term for this problem is venous insufficiency.
If the skin is discolored this could be a sign of hypertension which can cause inflammation which leads to open wounds. If the wounds become infected, this is the rare instance when there is a threat to life, Orlova said.
For the majority of those with varicose veins, there is no threat to their life, the doctors stressed.
“Varicose veins is a quality of life issue, not an issue of whether a life is in danger,” Stefan said.
Stefan said there is also the problem where many people choose to live in discomfort instead of seek help.
Yossa said there is no need to let the problem linger, especially if ulcers have developed.
“I’ve had people go on with chronic ulcers 10 years. The longer you have it the longer it will take to heal,” Yossa said.
“It’s an under treated problem in this area,” Stefan said, “A lot of people have leg pain with varicose veins and think, ‘I’m getting older, there’s nothing I can do.’”
There is help available by contacting your doctor, exercising, and elevating the feet after a long day of standing.