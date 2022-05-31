What happens when your car’s gas tank is empty? and the big question: Aren’t we wise to keep an eye on the gauge to make sure that doesn’t happen?
The same principle can be applied to our body and its need for water, especially in the summer when heat and humidity work against us.
One of water’s many functions is to keep our body cool by converting body water to sweat, which requires a lot of heat energy, said Dr. Robert J. Strony, Emergency Medicine at Gesinger.
“If you think of it like an engine, the body uses that heat energy to convert water to sweat, which is effective, obviously, as long as you have the water,” Strony said. “Once you go too far (without enough water), that’s when you start getting dehydrated.”
Water is needed for all kinds of functions, said Dr. Suzanne Greb, Family Medicine of Evangelical-Lewisburg, West Branch. It keeps our organs running, cushions our joints, maintains temperature, makes sure oxygen gets to all our cells, normalizes blood pressure and stabilizes heart rate.
“We normally lose water every day with urination and defecation, breathing and sweating,” Greb said. “When you don’t take enough fluid in, or you use or lose more fluid than you take in, or both, that is considered dehydration.
As much as we dislike sweating, it does cool our bodies — on a normal day.
“On the humid summer days, the air is already saturated with water, so the sweat evaporates more slowly,” Greb said. “The heat is not released as much, so the body produces more sweat to try and cool down. Thus you can become dehydrated.”
Are you dehydrated?
“If you kind of pinch your skin it usually should snap back pretty quickly, but if you get too dehydrated there may be some delay in that kind of snapping back,” said Dr. Steven Barrows, UPMC Family Medicine at Muncy and UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery. “The other thing that can occur is, if you press over your nail bed, you’ll see that it kind of goes white and then comes back to red pretty quickly. If there’s a delay of more than three seconds, we start to have concerns, as well.”
Other symptoms include elevated heart rate, low blood pressure, dry mouth, tacky mucous membranes and weakness. More severe symptoms can include confusion, speech difficulty, muscle cramping and lightheadedness.
Thirst is also a symptom, but not necessarily a good “red flag.”
“If you’re already thirsty, you’re probably dehydrated,” Greb said.
A more reliable indicator: urine color.
“Urine is a really good indicator of hydration,” Greb said. “If you’re hydrated, it should be clear or a pale yellow. If it’s darker, that means you’re dehydrated. If it’s amber or really dark, then you’re severely dehydrated.”
How much water do we need?
“There’s really no one-size-fits-all, no magic formula for what you should drink on a normal basis,” Greb said. “Most of us were told we should drink eight 8-ounce glasses a day. That might be a good start, but honestly, there is no scientific research to support that.”
She and Barrows both cited a recommendation to divide a person’s weight in pounds by two to find the number of ounces to drink. So a 150-pound person should drink 75 ounces of fluid daily. Another general rule of thumb might be 15 cups (or 120 ounces) a day for men, and 11 cups (88 ounces) for women.
“On a normal day, generally what I tell people is to try to consume enough fluid to keep their urine nearly colorless,” Barrows said. “Maybe it doesn’t have to be completely colorless, but nearly colorless.”
“Eighty percent of the fluid you need comes from actual fluids, 20 percent comes from food that we eat,” Greb said. “Drink what your body needs, so you’re not thirsty and you have clear urine.”
Best liquid for healthy hydrating?“The mantra is really ‘Water, water, water,’ except for special circumstances,” Strony said. “So when it’s going to be a hot day you, really want to pre-hydrate before you anticipate doing strenuous activities. So if you’re going for a run and it’s really warm outside, you should really pre-hydrate and then also hydrate when you’re doing the activity, really mainly with water.”
One effective way to pre-hydrate is to eat fruits, which have a lot of water, minerals and sugar, Strony said.
When it comes to electrolyte solutions and sports drinks, water is still probably the best bet unless a person plans on really strenuous work or exercise for 45 minutes to an hour.
“One of the hidden things with sports drinks is, a lot of them contain a lot of sugar,” Strony said. “You can take in a lot of extra calories by drinking those sports drinks.”
“If you’re eating and drinking with a meal then water is probably fine,” Barrows said. “You’re going to get electrolytes and sodium and sugar with the meal, so doing a Gatorade or something in addition to food is not additionally beneficial.”
“Water is the best, and it should be the first choice,” Greb said, acknowledging that sports drinks do help absorb water better, but are usually needed only when engaged in serious exertion.
Some fluids should not be used for hydration, including those with caffeine, a mild diuretic that increases urination.
“Obviously, you want to avoid any sports drinks with caffeine because caffeine can dehydrate you even further” Strony said.
“The other thing that will definitely increase your likelihood of dehydration is alcohol consumption,” Barrows said. “While there may be some degree of hydration that can occur with alcohol-containing beverages, with the exception of liquors, and some degree of hydration that can occur with caffeinated beverages, they’re certainly going to be far less effective than both water and many other things would be.”
If you want to drink caffeinated or alcoholic beverages on a really hot day, Greb suggested, intersperse them with glasses of water.