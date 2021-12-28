Ringing in the new year with a drink or two may be a tradition for many, but chugging down several drinks on a regular basis may impact your health for every future new year.
Dr. Ronen Elefant, medical director of Trauma, chief of Acute Care Surgery, UPMC in North Central Pa, and Dr. Kimberly Kabernagel, medical director of Geisinger Medical Center Marworth, said one of the most crucial aspects of alcohol consumption is knowing your own body.
“Many of us enjoy a drink, often when socializing with friends and family, especially this time of year. When it comes to alcohol’s effects on the body, everyone is different,” said Elefant. “What’s important to understand is your individual tolerance for alcohol and how alcohol affects you personally. Sensible drinking means knowing what your limits are and being aware of how much you’re drinking.”
However, it’s important to understand how your actions may impact the health of others.
“Serious bodily injury, as a result of alcohol consumption, can affect the drinker as well as everyone around them. Over 5.2 million people die worldwide each year due to alcohol-related injuries: 3.2% of all deaths are caused by alcohol. Another alarming statistic is that, according to CDC reports, every day, 29 people in the United States die in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. This is one death every 50 minutes,” Elefant said.
Body size and gender
“In general, gender and weight play a large role in how alcohol affects your body. A woman drinking an equal amount of alcohol in the same period of time as a man of an equivalent weight may have a higher blood alcohol level than that man,” Elefant said. This is an important distinction to understand.
For the average male, four to five drinks can be the borderline for reaching the blood alcohol limit of .08, said Kabernagel.
“Women metabolize alcohol at a slower rate,” she said, and a smaller amount — as little as three drinks — may get them to that .08 legal limit.
“Our blood alcohol level may be affected by age, gender, physical condition, amount of food consumed and any drugs or medication,” added Kabernagel. In addition, different drinks may contain different amounts of alcohol, so it’s important to know how much and the concentration of the alcohol you consume.
“Every drink can raise the blood alcohol level by .02. After one or two drinks, you start to lose some coordination,” she said, and “by three to four drinks your motor skills are impacted and you experience decision impairment. At the point of six or more drinks, there are more severe issues such as vomiting or even coma.”
More than 10 drinks could be fatal.
However, someone who habitually fills him/herself with large amounts of alcohol on a regular basis may begin to tolerate the levels. All the while, however, the consumption is doing severe damage to the body, Kabernagel said.
“A chronic alcoholic might have a blood alcohol level of .4 or .6 and function fine,” she said.
Kabernagel added, “The body likes balance. It doesn’t adjust if you start drinking gallons. If you drink a couple on a daily basis, your brain adjusts. Someone highly intoxicated can walk around at .2. They start to develop a tolerance.”
Alcohol is a depressant
Kabernagel said alcohol is a depressant. As the blood alcohol level rises, alcohol begins to act as a sedative and a hypnotic. This can cause a person to blackout.
Both Kabernagel and Elefant gave examples of how the body is impacted by over-drinking.
“Alcohol affects your body quickly. It is absorbed through the lining of your stomach into your bloodstream. Once there, it spreads into tissues throughout your body. Alcohol reaches your brain in only five minutes and starts to affect you within 10 minutes,” Elefant said.
The liver, Kabernagel said, is the organ most associated with experiencing damage due to alcohol. “The liver enzymes are elevated over time,” Kabernagel said, and the damage can impact the pancreas.
“This can result in pancreatitis which causes severe pain,” she said. The damage to the liver happens progressively over time. “It can take decades or even less,” she said, to experience the side effects.
How quickly someone dumps the beverage into his or her body has an impact as well.
“It takes your body about 20 minutes to process alcohol and about one ounce can be processed every hour. When you ingest alcohol faster than your body can digest it, you will experience intoxication,” Elefant said.
Impact
There are some long-term impacts of alcohol consumption that folks should consider.
“Those who drink moderately, one or two drinks per day, can have a higher risk for breast cancer and other lasting health issues. More concerning is the lasting effects of heavy or chronic drinking, which for women, this is more than three drinks per day or seven drinks per week, and for men, it is more than four drinks per day or 14 drinks per week,” Elefant said.
There are still ways to enjoy a drink without letting it impact you and others for the rest of your lives, the doctors said.
“Be very aware of the risks,” Kabernagel said, “Have a designated driver. Make sure you are with folks you trust. In case of falling or other issues, be aware of your surroundings.”
Water intake is important
“Consider eating and not drinking on an empty stomach. After you take a drink, both the liquid and alcohol contents of the beverage pass through your stomach lining and small intestine into the bloodstream. If you drink on an empty stomach, alcohol can be absorbed into the bloodstream within minutes. But if you drink water or eat while you consume alcohol, it may take much longer,” said Elefant.