LEWISBURG — A Michigan man is on a mission to find a donor for 100 kids in need of a kidney transplant.
Brian Martindale, 61, executive director of Kidneys for Kids, made a stop in Lewisburg, looking to draw attention to the two Union County children who have been waiting for their turn at a new kidney — Katy Mahon, 17, of Lewisburg and Greyson Greenawalt, 3, of Mifflinburg.
Martindale launched the non-profit organization in 2013, after becoming a living kidney donor to a 10-year old girl he had never met.
Since then, he has made it a priority to advocate for those kids who are still waiting. He recently completed his 2023 Summer Mission, “Driving For Life.”
He traveled around doing television and newspaper interviews and posted daily videos and blogs in his ongoing effort to call attention to the need for kidneys to transplant.
Throughout the last decade, Martindale has become a peer mentor for The University Of Michigan Transplant Center, and has spoken for The National Kidney Foundation Of Michigan, and Donate Life.
In September and October of last year, he visited Jackson, Mississippi to advocate for kids in two television interviews, then moved on to Virginia where he did personal television interviews to advocate for two more children.
He plans to continue traveling across the United States until he has hit all 50 states, hoping to recruit 100 kidney donors to save 100 kids.
In June of 2014, 8-year-old, Katie suffered sudden and complete kidney failure.
She received a transplant in July 2015; but, now, at 17, her young body is rejecting it and she is once again on the transplant list.
“She should have gotten more years out of (the kidney),” said her mother Amy Mahon.
Amy said so far all of Katy’s medical treatment has been through Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. However, in February of this year the family had to make a difficult move.
“Geisinger lost their pediatric transplant certification,” Amy explained.
Katy is currently “inactive” on their list and will be switched to “active” when she turns 18.
The family also made the decision to list Katy at a transplant center in Newark
“They are the premier living donor transplant facility in the Northeast,” said Mahon. “It will allow us to have access to a much bigger pool of kidneys.”
Katy won’t be able to get another transplant until she is 18, and this time, things will be different because she has a lot of antibodies that need to be matched.
She will mostly likely go through desensitization that will eliminate the antibodies that may make finding a match difficult.
Katy remains on the transplant list at Geisinger, and said she’s grateful for the care she has received-to-date. “We would love to stay at Geisinger and love the care at Geisinger, but right now that’s not an option,” she said.
Unlike Katy, Greyson’s need for a new kidney started at birth.
“He was born in end stage kidney failure,” explained Amanda Greenawalt, Greyson’s mom. Although she was told her baby might not survive might and she was advised to consider an abortion, she refused.
Greyson survived and in his first months of life he fought through having his left kidney removed. Greyson spent weeks at Geisinger, so Allison learned how to do at-home dialysis for her son.
“He has been on nightly dialysis ever since,” she said.
In the past three years, Greenawalt said she has feared for his health, but so far, he’s happy and thriving, despite it all.
“I really strive to make him feel like there is nothing wrong with him,” she said.
Fortunately, both families have massive support systems that reach far beyond family and extends to their local communities and church. Both families belong to St. Paul’s At the Farm, a UCC community and spend a lot of time supporting each other. Katie was even tapped to be Greyson’s godmother.
“I needed someone who knew the ins-and-outs of kidney disease,” said Amanda. “So that if anything happened to me, he would be properly raised.”
As it turns out, Greyson’s dad, David Sauter, has been tested, and is an initial match. He is undergoing extensive testing and care at Hershey Medical Center.
That doesn’t mean the end of the journey for Greyson, though.
“He will need multiple transplants throughout his life,” explained Amanda. “Kidney’s typically only last 15-20 years.”
The need for multiple transplants for kids like Katy and Greyson makes it that much more important that a living donor is found, if possible.
“A kidney from a living donor lasts anywhere from one-third to twice as long,” explained Martindale. “And there is less chance for rejection.”
However, it isn’t easy to find living donors like Martindale did.
“It takes reaching 50,000 people to find just one donor,” he said.
Amy recognizes that donating an organ to a stranger is a lot to ask, but encourages everyone to consider what a gift live organ donation is for a family.
“We need more young, healthy people to donate,” he said. “The average wait for a kidney is five years. We encourage people to ‘share your spare.’”
There are currently 100,000 people on the kidney transplant waiting list. If you are interested in finding out more about what it takes to become a live kidney donor, visit kidney.org.
While they wait, Amy said she tries to keep life as normal as possible for Katy and her son, Cory, who just began his freshman year at Bloomsburg University.
“We try to be patient,” she said. “But there is so much we are looking forward to when Katy finally gets a new kidney — being able to travel and work without being worried about dialysis.”
As for Katy, she’s looking forward to some independence.
For more information about Kidneys for Kids, visit online at: kfork.org