The Yellow Dot program brings peace of mind to drivers in numerous situations. Kimberly A. Smith, safety press officer for the PA Department of Transportation, Engineering District 3-0, shared the story of a man whose grandson has autism. The grandfather drives his nonverbal grandson to appointments and said he appreciates knowing that if they’re involved in a crash, their health and contact information is readily available.
Yellow Dot pamphlets provide information on medical conditions, medications, allergies, primary care physicians and emergency contacts. Some hospitals, like UPMC, promote the use of the In Case of Emergency (ICE) program. More about that can be learned at: www.upmc.com/services/emergency-medicine/ice.
In speaking to groups about the Yellow Dot program, Smith has fielded concerns about identity theft.
“We have not heard of any cases of that happening,” she said, adding that as far as identifying information, the Yellow Dot pamphlet is similar to carrying a vehicle registration card.
Another option explicitly for emergency contact information is to sign on to Penn DOTs Online Emergency Contact Information through www.penndot.gov, TravelInPa, Safety, Pages, Emergency Contact. This will take visitors to a site where they can enter their driver’s license number, date of birth, social security number and contact information. If run through a police database, it will alert police on whom to call in an emergency.
For both contact and health information, Yellow Dot is the way to go. It can be found at www.YellowDot.pa.gov.
“Yellow Dot is really what you want a first responder to know,” Smith said. “We really think of it as vital information.”
