I'll be the first to admit that my general love of the fantasy genre in books, movies and television is borderline obsessive.
It began before I could ready when my father would recite "The Hobbit" to me before bedtime, continued when my older brother taught me how to play Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, and still flourishes today with a weekly D&D game with my wife and our friends.
In this time of uncertainty (to use a phrase from every commercial on TV and before Youtube videos), an escape into a realm of the fantastical is not only welcome but yearned for.
One of the blessings of the critical and financial success of HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones" is that more and more networks are willing to spend the money necessary on projects that bring the wildest of imaginations to life. Here are just a few of the best that the fantasy genre has to offer:
'The Dragon Prince'
I figured we'd start off with a dive right into the genre with the most fantastical fantasy adventure you can find. This animated Netflix original is in its third season and boasts a great story and cast of characters. What's more, is it's fun for the whole family.
Filled with elves, dragons, magic and a romping adventure across a foreign landscape, "The Dragon Prince" has one of the most unique animation styles in entertainment today. If you're a fan of the traditional hero's journey sprinkled with modern political themes and lessons, this is the show for you and the kids.
Available on: Netlfix
'Carnival Row'
Even if you don't take an annual trip to Burning Man, chances are you've been introduced to the Steam Punk genre, one way or another. If you'd like to dip your toes in a little deeper, "Carnival Row" might just be the waters you're looking for.
In its first season, this Amazon Prime original takes the fantasy genre and gives it a bit of a noir twist. Something is killing the faerie folk on the streets of London and only Orlando Bloom is interested in solving the case.
Good fantasy strives to create parallels to our world so that we are shown a mirror placed for introspection. Great fantasy manages to do the same without hitting us over the head with it.
"Carnival Row" is great fantasy.
Available on: Amazon Prime
'Galavant'
Having half a degree in theater taught me many things about the world. The most important of all of them is that everyone has a voice and finding that voice inside you can move mountains.
The second most important thing I learned is that musicals are the lowest form of artistic expression second only to puns.
That said, the musical comedy "Galavant" is surprisingly good. The tongue-in-cheek series is quite reminiscent of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and after the first episode, you barely notice the characters randomly breaking into song.
Available on: Netflix
'The Magicians'
Following in the traditions of most modern fantasy series for young adults, "The Magicians" follows a melancholy main character as he finds himself tossed into a world of magic and wonder. Unlike other fantasy series, modern fantasy takes place in the familiar trappings of our own world but features twists and turns of the fantastical.
In this case, we discover the world of magic in modern-day and how in secret a whole world operates in shadow.
If one were to crossbreed "Harry Potter" and "Falicity" with "The Chronicles of Narnia" it would birth "The Magicians."
Available on: Netflix
'Salem'
For just adults, there is the darker side of fantasy. Filled with sex, betrayal and good ole' fashioned devil worship, "Salem" is the story of the Salem witch trials but as though people were actual witches instead of unjustly accused neighbors.
Obviously not historically accurate, the series takes a few liberties with the story, including mass murder. But all that set aside, the series is a proverbial page-turner and will be hard to resist watching until thoroughly binged.
Availble on: Netflix
Honorable mention: "The Witcher"
At first glance, I'm sure not everyone is going to want to watch a show adapted from a fantasy novel heavily derived from Polish folklore, but the video game franchise sold over 40 million units, with the third and most recent installment taking credit for half of that.
The Netflix sibling series is no slouch. Starring Superman himself, Henry Cavill as the title character, "The Witcher" is as dark as fantasy can come. The grittily realistic violence tethered with twisting cinematic timeline and extremely moralistically grey characters counts "The Witcher" as a must-watch for fans of fantasy but it is certainly not for everyone.
Available on: Netflix