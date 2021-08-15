This Wednesday, Dr. S. Jaffar Kazmi, a lab pathologist at Geisinger Medical Center, will join Muslims around the world in taking time to honor the sacrifice of Hussain bin Ali, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. Hussain was killed in 680 A.D. when he refused to pledge his loyalty to a Muslim ruler whose values he questioned.
Ashura actually means “ten,” said Dr. Hamid Mukhtar, a hospitalist at Geisinger. It is celebrated on the 10th of Muḥarram, the first month of the Muslim calendar.
“It dates back to Moses, when Moses led his people and crossed the Red Sea, and the water separated,” Mukhtar said. “It actually existed as an important day before Hussain.”
This year, Ashura falls on Aug. 18.
“All Muslims agree, Hussain versus Yazid was the fight of truth and justice against evil,” Kazmi said.
Understanding Ashura
The Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, was succeeded by four caliphs, or rulers. One of them was Ali, who was married to the Prophet’s daughter, Fatimah, and tried to run the government as the Prophet had.
When Ali died, a rift developed in the Islamic world, with some people believing Hussain, grandson of the Prophet, should be the caliph and others supporting a man named Yazid, whose father had been the governor of Syria. Yazid gained control and became the caliph, but he did not follow true Islamic teachings.
“Yazid became involved with drinking and womanizing,” Kazmi said. “He thought himself above everything. That he can do what he wants. That he cannot be punished for anything.”
Realizing he needed the support of the entire Muslim population, Yazid demanded an oath of allegiance from Hussain. Hussain, however, stood by the Prophet’s teaching and refused.
Eventually, Yazid’s army confronted Hussain at the Battle of Karbala, near the Euphrates River, in present-day Iraq. Hussain’s camp, which consisted some soldiers and his wife, children and other family members, was cut off from food and water supplies for three days. Hussain picked up his six-month-old son, Asghar, and approached Yazid’s vast forces.
He said Yazid’s army had accused him of being sinful, but his baby was innocent. He pleaded for water for his family but instead, Yazid’s soldier, Hurmala, killed the baby with an arrow to the neck.
Seeing the futility of negotiating, Hussain prostrated himself, touching his head to the dirt of Karbala. Yazid’s soldiers beheaded him and killed or imprisoned the rest of his family.
Yazid must have realized the deaths would reflect poorly on his leadership, so he started a rumor that these were not the Prophet’s family
“He said, that’s why I killed them. They were nonbelievers,” Kazmi said.
Hussain’s sister told people the true story, and today Ashura honors the martyrdom of Hussain.
How Ashura is commemorated
“It’s not a celebration,” Mukhtar said. “It’s an occasion of deep mourning. It’s kind of a sadness that is remembered.”
“We try to talk about what happened,” Kazmi said. “We refresh the memory of Islam and what Hussain did that day to keep Islam alive. He stood up against Yazid and told everyone the true meaning of Islam.”
Kazmi ticked off some core practices of Islam: Obey the Prophet. Do no harm to anyone. Be a good citizen. Be honest. Pray. Do works of charity, help the poor.
Some people observe Ashura by fasting on that day and the day before, Mukhtar said. Some are very religious about it and others forget about it or just remember it as a sad day.
If they were in Pakistan, people would gather in mosques and have processions in the streets, Kazmi and Mukhtar said.
“In Pakistan it’s a very prominent event,” Mukhtar said. “There are people on the street. Some members of the Shia sect, particularly, actually penalize themselves. They use knives to hurt themselves.”
In the Susquehanna Valley, however, “not much happens,” he said
In some areas, Muslims distribute food and water to people in need, recognizing that Hussain and his family endured three days without those necessities.
In a broader sense, Kazmi noted that today the Taliban and ISIS are, like Yazid, putting their own interpretation on Islam.
“You need Hussain in every time, to stand up and be as courageous as he was,” Kazmi said. “To sacrifice for what is true.”
“Obviously, it is the principle that is important, that you should be so certain in your belief when you know you are on the right path, and you should go all the way, whatever it takes to follow that path,” Mukhtar said. “That takes a lot of courage. Very few people have that kind of courage.”
Pointing to Biblical leaders like Moses, David and Jesus, Kazmi said they, like Muhammad, all preach that there is one God and that everybody has to follow “the just way.”
“I think, if everybody would bring the one God into their daily practice, everything would change,” he said, adding with a smile, “We expect someone else to take care of everything. We make the community. If we don’t pledge ourselves to the community, nothing is going to happen.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com