LEWISBURG — Coping with the loss of a loved one can be challenging and that’s why Hospice of Evangelical and Community Health Wellness are offering a six-week educational bereavement class called, “Life After Loss.”
The Life After Loss program helps participants learn coping techniques to deal with grief and loss — attendance at all six classes is strongly encouraged. Anyone age 18 or older who has experienced the death of a loved one is invited to attend. Facilitated by Cindy Moyer, LSW, Hospice of Evangelical, the program is most effective for those who have been living with loss for longer than six months.
The program is being held Wednesdays, starting Sept. 18, through Oct. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Hospice of Evangelical located at 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg. There is a one-time fee of $20 per participant (scholarships are available). Pre-registration is requested. The program requires a minimum of six participants to be held and is limited to 20 participants.
The sessions by week cover the following topics: introductions and loss history, the grief process, depression and anger, guilt and forgiveness, letting go and saying goodbye, and taking care of yourself: new beginnings.
For more information on the group, call Hospice of Evangelical at 570-522-2157. Online registration available at www.evanhospital.com/events. Deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 13.