Crises have a way of revealing problems that had been too easy to ignore. COVID-19 has revealed problems with access to behavioral health services, said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg,
“People are coming in every day who have felt socially isolated during COVID. They’re depressed. They’re lonely,” she said. “You know, people have dementia. People have substance abuse issues, and they’re showing up at greater numbers in our hospital, and we’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to provide behavioral health care to our patients.”
Most Americans would be hard-pressed to say they don’t have some kind of behavioral health need, even when they feel blessed and fortunate. Daily anxieties chip away at people’s fortitude, something Aucker sees in both the general public and in the healthcare workers who show up every day to tend to increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
“You sign up to take care of people, but I don’t think you ever imagined where we are right now in this moment in time,” she said. “The toll that takes on people who work in healthcare is great.”
The job can be overwhelming.
“You work in an area like the ICU, where, yes, there is death,” she said. “But in a community hospital our size, we’re dealing with death in a way we’ve never dealt with death.”
Care providers take time to sit with patients so they don’t have to die alone. Then the providers deal with family members at a distance.
“It isn’t what you ever imagined,” Aucker said. “You take the responsibilities, and you do your job, but it does come at a price. And I’m concerned about what this looks like in the end.”
Addressing those concerns will be one of her priorities in the coming year.
“My biggest issue, and what I ask myself going into 2021 is, how is my team, showing up every day, doing?” she said. “People are our most important asset. They’re the cornerstone of our success going forward.”
Along with the telehealth and digital technology of the coming year, hospitals will need to spend time dealing with the ongoing COVID crisis and then recovering from the effects of it.
“But innovation always comes out of crises,” Aucker said. “That’s what makes our country so great, that people are able to take a bad situation and find something positive out of it and drive progress forward.”
n Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com