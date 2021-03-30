Always a job with the potential for stress, hospital security has seen an increase in violent situations since the COVID-19 pandemic has entered our lives.
Scott Letterman, security supervisor at Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, has long held that his job is 80 percent customer service—reasoning with patients to calm tense situations. Only 20 percent of situations require any kind of physical force.
“COVID-19 has changed that,” he said. “Assaults on staff in the past year have dramatically increased. The pandemic has stressed a lot of people.”
Pandemic stress can result from fear of the virus, anger over masking and social distancing, and anxiety over not being able to visit loved ones in the hospital. Add to that an increase of both mental health issues and drug abuse problems, and it’s easy to understand why security officers must handle more and more overwrought situations.
Vicki Housner, lead security supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, sees similar changes from COVID-19.
“COVID in one form or another has affected everyone’s work,” she said. “It has caused the hospital to change its normal procedures and policies to keep everyone safe. Due to COVID, there is no normal day at the hospital. So many are suffering mentally and physically because of this virus. It has affected everyone, and everyone is trying their best to make it through these uncertain times.”
Soothing stress
To deal with the stress of their jobs, security officers rely on each other, a sense of humor and time to unwind.
“My partner and I have this weird sense of humor,” Letterman said, adding that they love to make people laugh. “It makes people feel good, but it also makes us feel good.”
Sometimes just patting a co-worker on the back and asking if they need to talk can alleviate stress, he said.
“To cope with my workday, I try to not take what happens to me throughout my day personally,” Housner said.
Both longtime security officers turn to happier pursuits to help them de-stress when they are home.
“Taking time by myself when I am finished working each day is very important to me,” Housener said. “It gives me time to let go of my day and rest my mind. Staying active after work with hobbies helps me relax and occupies my mind from continuing to think about my workday.”
“At home, I’ll grab the fishing pole,” Letterman said. “I’ll go fishing or go for a walk.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County.