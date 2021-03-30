Security officers work with local law enforcement to run safety exercises, including fire drills, severe weather drills, mass casualty and haz-mat drills, said. Scott Letterman, security supervisor at Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg. Code Pink drills guard against possible infant abductions, and several automatically locking doors are tested weekly. To ensure safety, the officers occasionally try to make the automatic locking system fail but have been unable to do so. The locks always hold.
Evangelical Community Hospital took advantage of opening their new wing, the PRIME project, to host an active shooter drill before the building was opened to patients.
“That was a good opportunity,” Letterman said. “Here we had a whole wing where nobody was in there yet.”
Law enforcement officers from the Pennsylvania State Police, Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Milton Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County 911 Center joined in on the realistic drill. Hearing the sound of a pistol, even though it was shooting blanks, was helpful in giving hospital workers a chance to experience the noise and confusion of a scary situation.
“That training with all the agencies really solidified things,” Letterman said. “It was a chance to discuss what works, what doesn’t. It went really well.”
