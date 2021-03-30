When Scott Letterman, security supervisor at Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, received an alert about a patient yelling and screaming and trying to leave the hospital, the officer did not dash down the hall TV-style, ready for a showdown. Instead, he noticed the patient’s Bass Master cap.
“I said to him, ‘You remember Bass Master?’” Letterman recalled. Soon he was asking the patient where he liked to fish and whether he had success with various lures. “I started walking back toward his room, and he followed along with me. I made a promise I would stop by and bring him some magazines. I visited him every day for a week ... It’s just a matter of finding common ground.”
Finding that common ground can lead to de-escalating a situation, which is what Letterman sees as his main responsibility.
“When I hire my officers, I ask them, ‘Can you tell me the difference between a police officer and a security officer?’” he said. “Eighty percent of what we do is what I call customer service. The other 20 percent is where you have to lay hands on somebody.”
Vicki Housner, lead security supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, listed some ways she de-escalates situations.
“Talk calmly to people, treat them with respect, try and understand their needs and asks,” she said. “Don’t show aggression. Explain to them that you are there to help them. There’s an old saying that ‘everyone has a story to tell.’ Often, just lending an ear to someone in distress is all it takes.”
Training
Training helps security officers learn several ways of de-escalating. Both Evangelical and Geisinger require certification through the International Association of Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS). Letterman is also an instructor for Nonviolent Crisis Intervention (NCI) through the Crisis Prevention Institute.
Other training includes certified instruction in the use of a Taser, and learning how to use pepper spray and tactical handcuffing. On-the-job training includes working with Life Flight and understanding hospital routines like inspecting locks, internal and external protocols and maintaining computer logs.
“It usually takes about three months for an officer to complete the training,” Letterman said.
While he used to focus on hiring retired corrections officers, Evangelical has opened their applications to other people, including recent college graduates, who sometimes use the position as a stepping stone to other law enforcement occupations.
Geisinger seeks individuals with police, military and corrections experience, Housner said, adding, “We look for candidates that have very good communication skills and de-escalation skills.”
Typical day
Both officers were hard-pressed to define a typical day.
“There are days in my almost 15 years at the Geisinger Security Department that I think I have seen it all, and the very next day I am saying the same thing,” Housner said. “Every day, and every minute the security team has no idea what is coming next. You go into each day hoping for the best, while mentally preparing yourself for what could happen. Our goal is to help those who need it, and to keep every employee, patient and visitor safe at our facilities.”
“You’re either really busy, or you’re not busy,” Letterman said.
Some typical tasks include controlling traffic when Life Flight lands near the Emergency Department and doing perimeter patrols in the security vehicle. Evangelical maintains almost 200 security cameras inside and outside their buildings. Cameras can point, tilt and zoom (PTZ) when needed to follow potentially troublesome visitors. In the parking lots, Evangelical has seven emergency call stations—white columns with a blue light and emergency phone. If the emergency button is activated, a siren blares, lights flash and, “Our officer will respond,” Letterman said.
Security officers also transport bodies to the morgue or mortuary.
“That’s probably one of the most heart-wrenching jobs that my guys do,” Letterman said. “They want to do it right. I always say, treat that person like it was your grandmother, your grandfather, your sister, your brother.”
When patients from nearby prisons are brought to the hospital, security officers escort them, using less-traveled areas when possible. Letterman said Evangelical has had as many as 11 inmate patients at one time, and his officers work well with the corrections officers.
“We’ve never had any issues whatsoever with any of the inmates,” he said.
Sometimes a security officer’s job has nothing to do with protecting people so much as being there to help them with the unexpected problems life can throw at them.
“The smallest acts can mean so much to someone,” Housner said. “One night while working, I assisted someone who had locked their keys in their vehicle. I was able to call the right people to assist in the situation and help relieve a bit of stress to their day. It was a small act on my part, but I could tell how grateful they were for me helping them in their time of need.”
De-escalating
Security officers remain mindful of the fact that they’re seeing people in some of the most tense and uncertain times of their lives. Letterman worked in other security jobs but said hospital security opened his eyes to a unique setting.
“I tip my hat to the doctors and nurses,” he said, noting that they deal with patients who are agitated or in altered states of mind. “They can get into some serious situations.”
One safety measure in the Emergency Department is a call box with an orange button for security assistance, meaning help is needed immediately, and a yellow button for security presence, meaning it might help just to have an officer be seen in the area.
One of two things will happen when an agitated person sees an officer in uniform, Letterman said. Either the authority of the uniform will calm the person down or inflame their emotions.
“And that’s where we need to step in and use our de-escalation tactics,” Letterman said. “And, knock on wood, we’ve been able to do that every time.”
Housner faces the same circumstances at Geisinger.
“Our security team helps with individuals in a number of ways, including some who may be upset,” she said. “If needed, we work to de-escalate the situation and find a safe and reasonable resolution to situations. We work alongside our police colleagues when appropriate.”
While armed with Tasers, Evangelical Hospital’s policy is to never use them or pepper spray on patients.
“Now, if someone is causing serious injury or there’s a situation with a risk of death, then obviously we would use that tactic to take control of the situation,” Letterman said.
Fortunately, in his nine years at Evangelical he’s only had one instance four years ago where a Taser was drawn but not fired. Once again, de-escalation tactics brought the situation under control.
“The main thing is, you just have to listen to what the people are saying,” he said. “You learn to filter out the accusations and threats and swear words. You try to find the factor that’s causing the person to be upset.”
He’s willing to switch to another officer or suggest a different nurse or care provider if he senses a problem is caused by a personality conflict.
“You just have to look at your surroundings and see what triggers your person,” he said. “For the security officer, it’s about recognizing what has caused this issue, and how can we fix this?”
If de-escalation techniques fail to calm a person, then the police might need to be called in, but it very seldom gets to that point, Letterman said. Working with angry or agitated people comes down to giving and receiving respect. In the absence of respect, he relies on his fellow officers to have his back, just as he has theirs.
“I have pride in my officers and how they use their mouths and their brains to handle a situation,” he said. “(Ultimately), we’re there to protect the dignity of our patients.”
