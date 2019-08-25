Sly and the Family Stone said it best in 1969. The 2019 Hops, Vines, and Wines Festival provided the fun. Mother Nature provided the heat. The 12th annual festival was held July 20 in Selinsgrove.
The festival took place during a heat wave that caused the heat index to rise into the triple digits. The organizers of this always sold-out event, were prepared. Carol Handlan and her committee and volunteers made sure event-goers, band members and vendors were safe and cool. There were cooling fans, misting fans, shady areas, bottles of ice-cold water, and kiddie pools which were fun. People could take their shoes off and stand in the cold water as they sipped a cold brew.
As I walked over to the admission area I spotted Evamarie Socha and Tim “Ace” Halloran relaxing in the shade. Volunteers cheerfully greeted each guest as they made their way through the entrance and checked in. I said Hi to volunteers Cheryl Stumpf, Peg Beddell, Malcolm Derk, Laura Wolfberg and Ernie Kemper. Volunteer Michael Wolfberg was happy to see me and we talked for a few minutes. Michael's energy is contagious. He was wearing his hat with the little propeller which is as much a part of the brewfest as the beer.
Bob Hobaugh was visiting from Kutztown with his wife, Florita. Bob's Rotary club sponsors A Taste of Kutztown. He was impressed with the festival. Volunteers Mike and Tammy Ozlanski took a few minutes to cool off with a misting fan. The fan was a big hit with guests and volunteers alike.
Ashton Heddens looked Project Runway ready. Ashton was with Adrian Auten and they were enjoying the beer samples. The heat didn't bother them at all. Same with Troy and Stacy Dressler who have been attending the festival since 2012.
The Ann Kerstetter Band rocked the house. I heard “The Letter,” “Back in the USSR,” “Blue Bayou,” “You Can't Always Get What You Want,” and apropos of the weather, “Heat Wave.” I also noted the faint scent of Patchouli which gave the festival a '60s vibe.
People could vote for their favorite beer using red, white, and blue bottle caps. Volunteers walked through the crowd offering cold water and soft pretzels.
Ryan Lettick and Nikki Studlack talked up the Hops, Vines and Wines Festival to Kim and Travis Rothermel who joined them this year and were loving every minute. They traveled to Selinsgrove from Hegins.
Everyone I spoke with told me that the intense heat was not a factor. They wouldn't stay away. In addition to beer, people could sample spirits, wine in the Wine Garden, cheese, cured meats, and buy beer-themed items.
A big hit this year was Mr. Peanut and his Nutmobile. People wanted to have their photo taken with the monocled, top-hatted toast of the town. His helpers gave out bags of nuts (go figure). I spoke with Pecan Dan and Crunch Time Katie. All of Mr P's helpers have nutty names. Mr. P tours the country in his Nutmobile. His home base is Wisconsin. Pecan Dan asked if I was a Mummer after seeing my “golden slippers.” Given that Dan is from Chicago I asked him how he knew. “Your shoes,” he exclaimed. We then spent a few minutes talking about the Mummers Parade and how he and his family would travel from the Windy City to Philly for the Mummers Parade every year. His Philly family marched with the Hog Island club. It's true about six degrees of separation. A group of Planters Peanuts' fans made a bug fuss over Mr Peanut and were in high spirits. The group included Ethan Kupp, Kyle Bickel, Landon Kline, Matthew Wolfe, Drew Brubaker, Mandy Runkle and Pat Charvat.
I spoke with Penny and Rusty Huff, from Loganton. They traveled to brew festivals throughout the region this summer. The Hops, Vines and Wines Festival was number three of five. They loved it.
Brian Gallagher, Josh Musser, Carlie Saunders and Steve Kosh were cooling their feet in a shaded kiddie pool while enjoying their favorite brew.
Area restaurants offered an array of food for festival-goers to try. A Taste of Philly had hoagies, Wicked Dog Grill had chili corn dogs, OIP had pizza, Bamboo Palace had pork egg rolls, BJ's had pulled-pork sliders, Kind Cafe had hummus, veggies, and pita, and Bot's had cheeseburger sliders. No one left the Festival hungry.
Some festival attendees enhanced the experience with cigars. I even spotted someone wearing a “Yinzer” shirt. It's a Pittsburgh thing.
Before I headed out I had a blast from the past. A young woman asked me if I was Marcy's mom. I said that I was. She then said that she used to work with Marcy at The Danville News. It was Tricia Mann and her husband, Brian Mann, who also had worked at the News. They knew me from my printing my running newspaper there. Of course we shared photos and talked about old times. It was the perfect ending to a perfect afternoon.
The Hops, Vines and Wines Festival is the largest fundraiser for Selinsgrove Projects Inc. The funds raised go directly to downtown revitalization efforts.
Until next time...
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com.