I danced in front of Danny Kaye

Many years ago, the famous movie actor, singer, dancer, comedian and musician, Danny Kaye, (1911-1987) purchased a new Beech Queenair with two Lycoming supercharged power plants. He requested that Lycoming send their chief test pilot to “properly instruct me concerning the operation of these complex engines.” My company sent me all the way to Los Angeles to meet his request.
My instructions were to meet Mr. Kaye at the CBS television studio penthouse in Los Angeles at 10 a.m. midweek. I was promptly early and admitted to the penthouse by the actor’s male butler-secretary. Promptly at 10 a.m. our celebrity appeared with his producer. We were introduced and Mr. Kaye immediately reacted and appeared unhappy with my presence. Not only was my ego bruised, but it appeared my company responsibility was on the verge of failure with a well-known entertainer. Nevertheless, in spite of the rebuff, I had to carry out that responsibility.
However, Mr. Kaye continued to ignore me by conversing only with his producer. Finally, the latter departed and celebrity Danny Kaye and I were alone and face to face. In some kind of desperate reaction to his apparent disdain, I blurted an honest comment; “Mr. Kaye my wife and I have been very impressed with your frequent use and kindly treatment of children on your television program.”
“Oh,” he replied with a hint of condescension. He looked at me as if for the first time. Suddenly, he stood, peered at the wall clock and said, “come along, I’m due for rehearsal and you can join me there.”
So I trailed along, straining my brain on how to cope with this unpredictable fellow. The site of rehearsal was the huge CBS television studio and big enough to accommodate a football game. Danny was told that two members of the cast had called and would be 20 minutes late. Instead of getting angry he called for a bat and softball. Approaching me, he asked, “Can you catch?” Stammering in surprise, I assured him I could. So for the next 20 minutes, Danny Kaye pitched and I caught while members of the cast batted and fielded.
The tardy members arrived and rehearsal began in earnest. When Danny wasn’t involved, he would come and ask questions about his aircraft’s engines. Finally, it was time to break for lunch. Braving rejection, I asked, “Mr. Kaye, would you be my guest for lunch where we can continue our discussions?” He was almost blunt. “Everybody calls my Danny, and you are going to be my luncheon guest at the CBS penthouse.” This fellow was full of surprises.
The cast had all departed, so I decided to play a hunch concerning Danny Kaye’s sense of humor. “Danny,” I said with a straight face, “could you use a soft shoe dance in the show?” Then in my usual awkwardness on any kind of dance floor, attempted what must have been a ludicrous exhibition to a professional like Danny Kaye. At that, he began to laugh. “Joe, you had better stick to aviation, because with your two left feet, you’ll be going nowhere in show biz.” Apparently, the barrier between us was finally down.
Lunch was pleasant as we discussed aircraft operation of engines and flying. Then he spoke in a serious manner. “Well, Joe, I wasn’t very friendly toward you at first because you look just like the president of CBS, and he is a rat.” He hastened to explain. “Although you look like him, you aren’t at all like him.” At that, I no longer felt like a failure. It also seemed like a good time to depart. Promising to mail him some additional information concerning the engines on his plane, I asked for an address. His answer was a surprise. “Just send it to Danny Kaye, Los Angeles, California. That’s all you need.” Obviously, this fellow was well known.
Six months after our meeting, the president of CBS was fired, which gave some credence to Danny Kaye’s opinion of him. Danny appeared to love children and was very good with them. As a result, he toured the free world for the United Nations, working with and entertaining children. I liked Danny Kaye, entertainer, lover of children and fellow pilot.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.