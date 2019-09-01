Instead of firing, German soldier gives a salute

December 20, 1943, was a typically cold, overcast winter day in Britain as 2nd Lieutenant Charles L. Brown’s B-17 lined up for takeoff. It was 21 year old Charlie Brown’s first combat mission as an aircraft commander with the 379th Bomb Group, with the target an FW-190 factory at Bremen, Germany. He and his crew were to become participants in an event probably unique at that time in the air war over Europe.
The bombers began their 10 minute bomb run at the target at 27,300 feet altitude, the temperature a negative 60 degrees. Anti-aircraft fire was heavy and accurate. Just before “bombs away,” Brown’s B-17 took hits that shattered the aircraft nose, knocked out the number two engine, damaged number four — which frequently had to be throttled back to prevent over speeding and caused undetermined damage to the controls. Coming off target, Lieutenant Brown was unable to stay with the formation and became a straggler and an easy target for German fighters.
Almost immediately, the lone and limping B-17 came under a series of attacks from 12 to 15 German fighters that lasted for at least 10 minutes. The number three engine was hit and would produce only half power. Oxygen, hydraulic, and electrical systems were damaged and the flight controls were only partially responsive. The bomber’s 11 defensive guns were reduced to only the two top turret guns and one forward firing nose gun. The tail gunner was killed and all but one of the crew in the rear incapacitated by wounds or exposure to the frigid air of the extreme altitude. Lieutenant Brown took a bullet fragment in his right shoulder. Charlie Brown decided the only chance of surviving this unequal battle was to go on the offensive.
Each time a wave of attackers approached, he turned into them, trying to disrupt their aim with his remaining firepower. The last thing oxygen-starved Brown remembers was reversing a steep turn, becoming inverted and looking “up” at the ground — a fearful sight in a huge four-engine plane. When he regained full consciousness, his B-17 was miraculously level at less than 1, 000 feet.
Still partially dazed, Lieutenant Brown began a slow climb with only one engine at full power. With three seriously injured crew, he rejected bailing out or crash landing. The alternative was a thin chance of reaching England. While nursing the battered bomber along, Brown looked out the right window and saw a German fighter flying on his wing. The enemy pilot waved, then flew across the B-17’s nose and motioned Brown to land in Germany, which the American pilot refused to do. After escorting them for several miles out over the North Sea, the German pilot saluted, peeled off and disappeared. Why had he not shot them down? The answer did not emerge for many years.
The B-17 did make it across 250 miles of storm-tossed North Sea and landed at Seething near the English coast, home of the 448th Bomb Group. The crew was debriefed on their mission, including the strange encounter with the German fighter plane. For unknown reasons, the debriefing was classified “secret” and remained so for many years. Lieutenant Brown went on to complete a combat tour, finish college, accept a regular commission and serve in the Air Force until his retirement.
The image of his unusual encounter with the German fighter pilot remained firmly embedded in Charlie Brown’s memory. In 1986, he began a search for the anonymous pilot. Finally, in 1990 Former Oberleutnant Franz Stigler living in Canada, responded to a notice published in a newsletter for German fighter pilots. By comparing time, place and aircraft markings, it was determined that Stigler was the chivalrous pilot who had allowed Brown’s crew to live. Not surprisingly, Brown and Stigler became close friends.
On that December day in 1943, there had been two persuasive reasons why Stigler should have shot down the B-17. First, earlier in the day, he had downed two four-engine bombers and needed only one more that day to earn a Knight’s Cross. Second, his decision to not shoot the B-17 down was a court-martial offense in Nazi Germany and if revealed could have led to his execution. He considered these alternatives while flying alongside the B-17, “the most heavily damaged aircraft I ever saw that was still flying.” He could see the wounded aboard and thought, “I cannot kill these half-dead people, it would be like shooting someone in a parachute.”
Franz Stigler’s act of chivalry has been justly, though belatedly, honored by several military organizations here and abroad. On the other hand, Charles Brown was not decorated for his heroism, which never was reported by the 448th Bomb Group. Such are the fortunes of war and its aftermath.
Both men felt that they should tell their story to as many people as would hear it, not for money but to make people realize that there’s always another way that the world could be infinitely better than it was. Stigler and Brown both had heart attacks and died in 2008, six months apart. Stigler was 92 and Brown, 87. In their obituaries each was listed to the other as “a special brother.”
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.