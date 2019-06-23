I remember being On the Scene for my first Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL) end-of-term-reception. It was held April 2011 in the beautiful lobby of the Weis Center. BILL has grown considerably since its inception in 2009.
The ten-year celebration was held on April 7 in the Terrace Room of the Langone Center at Bucknell. And for this year, the celebratory event was filled with music in recognition of its milestone anniversary.
I chatted with Mim Naugle as we waited to be checked in and said Hi to Martha and Chuck Root. The Terrace Room was already buzzing with excitement as guests made their way to their assigned table and checked out the silent auction items which included artwork and jewelry.
I was thrilled to be sitting with the guest musicians. The husband-wife duo of Bernadette and Gary Boerckel were delightful tablemates. Bernadette is a soprano who has performed with the Williamsport Symphony and been featured on recordings with Rick Benjamin's Paragon Ragtime Orchestra. Gary is a concert pianist and conductor, and a member of the Williamsport Symphony. He hosts “Music to My Ears” Sundays on WVIA/WVYA public radio.
BILL executive director Anne Smith was beaming as she talked with guests and accepted their congratulations on ten years of BILL. Prior to Anne, Ruth Burnham was head honcha. Anne stepped in when Ruth retired. Anne has also stepped down to focus on her family. Both of these women deserve much praise for all they've done for BILL. In her remarks later in the evening, Anne referred to Ed Cotter as the “midwife of BILL.” I have fond memories of Ed from attending the receptions in BILL's early years.
As I circulated through the room, I spent a few minutes talking with Margaret Weirick and Tom Travis. I chatted with Jim and Lu Ann Connell, of Milton, who are enthusiastic BILL supporters. Farida Zaid, Dreamcatcher Farm’s stewards Jackie and Joe Detelj, Peggy and Tony Toluba, Joe Koletar, Dave and Jan Pearson, Jeff Scheckter and Betsy Noyce, Noel Curtis, Mary Beth James, Dr. Al Bothe and Jacqueline Paul, Mary Lou Rich, Wayne McDiffett, and Clayton and David Lightman were celebrating BILL's milestone. And everyone in attendance raved about the classes, the teachers, and the fun of learning. We are never too old to learn. As BILL has grown, the selection of courses has grown too.
I made my way to Nancy Weyant who was sitting with Theresa Bzdil and Sylvia Gleason. We had recently traveled to Williamsport to see Art Garfunkel and we talked about what a wonderful evening that was.
Sukie Woodruff and Barbara Spaventa were glad I walked over to them. Sukie and I met last year at the BILL event. I've known Barbara for many years.
The food, as always, was a culinary delight. Guests enjoyed summer rolls, mini-salmon croquettes, stuffed mushrooms, crab cakes, chicken with snow peas, assorted cheese, veggies and fruit, yummy desserts, and an open bar. Guests also enjoyed a blue and orange birthday cake in honor of the festive occasion. Each table had lovely pink and gold sparkly wine bottles with pink and lavender flowers as centerpieces; perfect for an early spring event. Each place setting had a pink cone with mints as a favor.
Anne Smith asked everyone to take their seats for the music performance. She thanked everyone for coming and offered birthday congratulations to BILL before introducing the featured performers.
The Boerckels were superb. Selections included Schumann's “Frauen-Liebe und leban” Op. 42 (“A Woman's Love and Life”) and “Kinderszenen” Op 15, (“Scenes from a Childhood”), also by Schumann. The music interlude ended with selections from Broadway. I wasn't surprised to see the guests give the Boerckels a Standing O.
Former Bucknell Provost Mick Smyer was next on the program. Mick spoke about the origins of BILL, recognized the volunteers, and thanked Bucknell for its support. Mick also mentioned Genie Gerdes, who was chair of the BILL steering committee, and the advisory board. Since January, $11,000 has been raised for the program which had a record number of course offerings.
As Mick Smyer said, and new residents to our area can attest, BILL is the best way to make friends. As champagne was poured, Mick made a BILL birthday toast and told the guests that they deserve a Standing O for all they do for BILL. It was an emotional moment.
I was happy to see Mary Welker so we could talk about her recent travels and our mutual Eastern European backgrounds. I got to know Mary from many On the Scene events.
It was a joy to talk with Madeleine (Maddy) Blamble. My kids have fond memories of Maddy's late husband, Bernie Blamble, the librarian at Lewisburg High School when they attended. Maddy was with Bill Oreskovich and Cindy Cali. Cindy and Maddy were leaving the next day for a cruise. Happy news!
What a delightful evening celebrating ten years of the Bucknell Institute of Lifelong Learning. The Gala Committee worked tirelessly to make this special occasion an unforgettable event. Kudos to committee members Ruth Burnham, Julianna Cooper, Jill Fodness, Gail Heintzelman, Katie McDonald, Chris McKelvie, Margaret Snow, Ann Weatherill, Mary Welker, and Anne Smith. Brava all!
