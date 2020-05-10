Instructing on the B-24, a favored American warplane

During a long-distance phone conversation with a fellow B-24 Liberator pilot, he asked a surprising question. We had been discussing some mutual experience flying the four-engine B-24 Liberator during World War II when he asked, “Have you ever flown the 4-engine B-17 bomber?” I replied in the affirmative and then asked, “Did you ever fly it?”
I decided to tell him about my experience because he was interested and had no experience in the B-17 during the peak of World War II aviation activity. Our U.S. manufacturers went into “high gear” and produced 6,000 more B-24 bombers than B-17s. As a result, our Air Force decided to shelf some B-17s and replace them with all B-24s at an Air Force Base in Tennessee.
Three of us senior flight instructors at the B-24 base were sent to the B-17 base with orders to assure the removal of the B-17 bombers and thoroughly instruct all their flight officers on the B-24. That included their base commander who was a B-17 pilot. Much to my surprise, one of the key officers was Capt. Jack Rice, a classmate of mine at Bucknell. We had a close friendship playing varsity soccer at Bucknell. As a result he asked that I instruct him in flying the B-24. I was pleased to do so.
Not having flown the B-17 recently, I asked Jack to take me on a flight in their B-17 so I could note any variation in technique in the B-17 from that of the B-24. One of the first differences I noted was that the B-17 had a tail wheel with two main wheels up front. It required a different pilot technique from that of the tricycle gear on the B-24. The B-17 was nose high while taxiing, requiring the pilot to “S” back and forth so as to see over the nose. On takeoff, the pilot had to get the nose of the plane down initially so as to see the runway ahead. The B-24 did not have that problem because of its tricycle landing gear, which made taxiing and take off much less difficult and the airplane’s nose did not block the view. Along with regular flying techniques, we had to stress some other differences. The B-17 used an electrical system to operate the landing gear and flaps. While the B-24 had a hydraulic system to operate the landing gear, flaps and brakes.
During WWII, if a pilot was needed for the B-24, he was required to be an experienced pilot on multi-engine aircraft and then transfer to the B-24 after instruction on a series of flights with a qualified instructor on the B-24. At least that was the requirement in my era during WWII. Thus, from a faded memory, I have attempted to explain how we had to cope with the changing demands of different four-engine airplanes of that era.
I was able to find some interesting facts about the B-24 in the Military Encyclopedia, including this gem: “The B-24 was used by every branch of the American Armed Forces, as well as by several allied air forces and navies, attaining a distinguished war record.”
Then reading on, I discovered the following statement: “The B-24 was notorious among American crew for its tendency to catch fire.”
Apparently I had a part in that portion of the B-24’s history because I was instructing two new officer pilots in the B-24 when it caught fire. I was able to dive back onto the airport where the fire department met us and stopped the blaze in the bomb bay. It gave us the opportunity to determine the cause by surviving. The problem was corrected and no more such fires took place.
However, history records that the military staff favored the B-24 and “procured it in greater numbers than any other American warplane.”
I love the “Old Tub!”
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test plot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.