DANVILLE — Four years ago, Iron Mill Church became a new presence in Danville, when district leaders of the Christian and Missionary Alliance saw the need for another Gospel-focused church in the community. David Dixon moved to Danville with his family to pastor the church at its start.
Planting the church, Dixon said, “was something that my family and I saw as a faith-filled risk that we were called to take.”
In January, Dixon began another path on his faith journey as director of strategic implementation for the Eastern Pennsylvania District of the alliance. In that role, he serves primarily in the areas of communications, team development and leading a program for developing local church pastors. He works alongside a district team that leads nearly 90 churches in eastern Pennsylvania.
His experience at Iron Mill Church prepared him well for this new leadership position.
‘Beautiful to see’
Originally begun with just a handful of people, he said, they were unsure if the church would grow and thrive. But over the last four years, he said, “It was very powerful to see people from all walks of life come into Iron Mill.
“One of the things we prayed for in the beginning is that it would cross a lot of divides in the community, particularly the social-economic and class divide that can exist in Danville,” he added. “We saw that take place, and it was beautiful to see.”
Tomorrow, a new pastor will take the helm at Iron Mill Church, and he, too, has bright hopes for what God will continue to do.
Jason Sullivan has served as associate pastor of student ministry and worship at First Alliance Church in Harrisburg for the last 10 years. Prior to there, he served at a church in New Jersey for 12 years. He graduated from Master’s Seminary in his native Canada.
‘Felt God nudging me’
A student ministry pastor for the last 24 years, Sullivan said, “I knew the next step for me was to be a lead pastor at a church. I didn’t know when, and I wasn’t in a rush.”
When he heard about the new opportunity that opened at Iron Mill Church, he said, “I really just felt God nudging me to apply for the position.”
After applying, he began the interview process, and “I really just connected with the heart of the people at the church,” he said. “My wife and daughter really like the town as well. We’re very thankful that God has opened the door for us to serve at Iron Mill Church in Danville.”
Sullivan grew up in a Christian home, but said he didn’t make his faith his own until he was 13 years old, when he began attending a youth group at his church.
“Being involved in youth ministry as a middle and high school student really had a big impact on me,” he said. In 10th grade, while attending a Christian student leadership conference, he said he sensed God calling him to go into ministry. So after graduation, he began attending seminary.
“We have always sensed, throughout our ministry journey, that God has placed this in our lives and has used us to help others within the church and outside of the church,” Sullivan said. “God has been directing us every step of that way.”
He expects that guidance to continue as he steps into this new role.
“I’m excited to get to know Danville better — the area — and to meet with some town officials and see how we can support them as a church. I’m excited to connect with the people of the church and partner with them to bring hope and love to the people of Danville.”
He said the alliance district hopes to establish another church plant within an hour of Danville in the next three to five years.
‘Loving audaciously’
Dixon cherishes the past that laid important groundwork for this present and future work.
“One of the greatest joys for me in planting Iron Mill was watching God build a new family that wasn’t together before,” he said. “At Iron Mill, we talk often about loving audaciously, and it was so powerful to watch people grab ahold of that and begin to love others, in and outside the church, like Jesus. There were many challenges in that along the way, but to see it continue to grow in this will always be one of the great joys for me as I look back on our time there.”
He is excitied and confident in Sullivan’s continued leadership.
“I believe that Jason is going to be a great pastor in the Danville community,” he said. “He loves people and loves coming alongside a community.
“As I look forward to the future of Iron Mill, I know that it will continue to revolve around loving the community, preaching the Gospel, developing people and moving forward with planting churches in the region. I can’t wait to see all of this unfold.”
Sullivan is a record collector and an avid lover of music. He has been playing guitar for more than 25 years. He and his wife Stephanie will celebrate 25 years of marriage in September – the same month, Sullivan said, that they will celebrate 25 years in ministry. They have a daughter, Evie.
The church, which is attended regularly by about 150 people, is located at 2 Church Hill Road.