A Navy veteran was kind enough to bring me this correspondent publication titled, “Buccaneer.” Its members are veterans of the aircraft carrier the USS ESSEX composed of the ship’s crews of sailors, Marines and Air Groups attached from 1941 to the present.
It would seem that American citizens would be impressed by the facts presented by an organization of men and women who have served our country and possibly faced death as a result and who were concerned with the spiritual aspect of our government. The publication presents the following vital historical information, which is counter to the so-called doctrine of “separation of church and state.”
The Navy publication advises that 52 of the 55 signers of the Declaration of Independence were Orthodox, deeply committed Christians. It is the same Congress that formed the American Bible Society. Immediately after creating the Declaration of Independence the Continental Congress voted to purchase and import 20,000 copies of the Bible for the people of this nation.
Consider these words from George Washington in his farewell speech on Sept. 19, 1796: “It is impossible to govern the world without God and the Bible. Of all the dispositions and habits that lead to political prosperity, our religion and morality are the indispensable supporters. Let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Reason and experience both forbid us to expect that our national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.”
Our second president, John Adams, who also served as chairman of the American Bible Society, had this recorded: “Our Constitution was made only for moral and religious people.” John Quincy Adams, son of John Adams, was the sixth U.S. president. He also was chairman of the American Bible Society. On July 4, 1821, President Adams said, “The highest glory of the American Revolution was this; it connected in one indissoluble bond the principles of civil government with the principle of Christianity.”
In 1782, the United States Congress voted this resolution: “The Congress of the United States recommends and approves the Holy Bible for use in all schools.” Of the first 108 universities founded in America, 106 were distinctly Christian. Bucknell and Susquehanna are local examples.
In 1963, the Supreme Court ruled that Bible reading was outlawed as unconstitutional in the public school system, though the Bible was quoted 94 percent of the time by those who wrote our Constitution and shaped our nation and its system of education, justice and government. In 1980, Stone vs. Graham outlawed the Ten Commandments in our public schools. The Supreme Court said, “If the posted copies of the Ten Commandments were to have any effect at all, it would be to induce school children to read them. And if they read them, meditated upon them, and perhaps venerated and obeyed them, this is not a permissible objective.”
James Madison, the primary author of the Constitution of United States said this: “We have staked the whole future of our new nation, not upon the power of government; far from it. We have staked the future of all our political constitutions upon the capacity of each of ourselves to govern ourselves according to the moral principles of the Ten Commandments.”
I wonder if all the valiant men and women who fought and died defending this nation, would be willing to make that sacrifice again, knowing what the nation has become today.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.