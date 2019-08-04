Jack Lucas is "Indestructible"

May I take this sincere means of thanking all the thoughtful folks who sent their birthday greetings to ancient Joe. I truly appreciate it!
Since the Iraq war began, at least five Americans — two soldiers, two Marines and a Navy Seal, are believed to have thrown themselves on a grenade to save comrades, according to the Air Force Times. Each time the service member died. Heroic acts have taken place in all our wars and are a remarkable example of self-sacrifice.
Their comrade survivors, while very grateful for their lives, find their lives in the aftermath complicated.
According to interviews with some of the surviving soldiers, sailor and Marines, “there remains an overpowering sense of guilt, and an unspoken feeling and need to be worthy of the sacrifice.” To actually live through a situation like that, have someone do that — there’s nothing else more courageous a person can do in their entire life. So basically, “I try not to live my life in vain for what my buddy did.”
Air Force Times gave an example of Medal of Honor action from World War II, during our invasion of Iwo Jima.
On the second day of the bloody island invasion, Jack Lucas and three buddy Marines were fighting the enemy near an airfield when two grenades landed in their foxhole. Before throwing himself on the two grenades in their foxhole, Jack Lucas gave no thought to the consequences. He commented later, “I didn’t think. I just immediately reacted and did what I had to do,” said Lucas. He lived with metal from the grenades throughout his body after somehow surviving the blast back on Feb. 2, 1945.
In his autobiography, “Indestructible,” Lucas describes what happened. “After the initial blast, silence filled my universe — I never lost consciousness. The force propelled me into the air, rotating my body 180 degrees. I dropped to the earth, except for an intense tingling sensation, I had no feeling. I had suffered over 250 entrance wounds.”
Lucas suffered through 22 operations and 7 months of convalescence. In 1945, President Harry S. Truman presented Lucas with the Medal of Honor. At age 17, Lucas was the youngest Marine ever to receive the award.
He recovered and continued to serve his country in the 1960s. However, time and the grenade wounds had taken a toll. Lucas still carried more than 100 pieces of the grenade in his body. A fragment in his spine required regular pain medicine injections. Before his passing in 2008, the deterioration of his right lung, damaged by the blast, led him to needing oxygen. He was so young and so courageous!
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.