Mobile Health of Evangelical brings preventive and primary care services directly into the communities surrounding the hospital and beyond. A variety of services are offered on the 38-foot-bus throughout the area. For July, upcoming locations are as follows:
Centre County
Wednesday, July 3, 1-4 p.m., family healthcare visits at Weavers Store, Inc., 108 Market Dr., Spring Mills. Physician office visit fees apply. Call 570-473-0545 for appointments.
Clinton County
Wednesday, July 3, 8:30-11:30 a.m., family healthcare visits at the Scenic Ridge Foods, 98 South Street, Loganton. Physician office visit fees apply. Call 570-473-0545 for appointments.
Friday, July 19, 9 a.m. to noon, free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the Sugar Valley Produce Auction, 702 S. Mill St., Loganton. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Lycoming County
n Monday, July 8, 9-11 a.m., free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at Surplus Outlet, 5464 US Highway 15, Montgomery. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Northumberland County
Friday, July 12, 7-10 a.m., comprehensive blood screening at Weis Markets, 339 W. Walnut St., Shamokin. Fee: $50. Call 570-768-3200 for appointments.
Thursday, July 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m., free bone density screen at the TIME Family Fun Night, Merle Phelps Park, Milton. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Wednesday, July 31, 9-11 a.m., free bone density screen at Weis Markets, 1100 N. Fourth St., Sunbury. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Snyder County
Monday, July 22, 9-11 a.m., free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at L&L Market, 55 Bickel Road, Middleburg. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Friday, July 26, 9 a.m. to noon, free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the Snyder County Produce Auction, 6130 S. Susquehanna Trail, Port Trevorton. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
Union County
n Tuesday, July 16, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., free blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg. Call 570-768-3200 for information.
To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187 or visit www.evanhospital.com/MobileHealth.