To some, reality television is a guilty pleasure — you know it's bad but you like it anyway. Others believe that reality television shows humans at their worst and rewards them for it. Over the last 20 years, the genre has given birth to several subgenres that have become part of the American cultural zeitgeist (even if several of them are from the UK).
Reality cooking competitions are an extension of the American experience. "Learn a skill, perfect that skill, test that skill against others and declare superiority." From chili cookoffs to BBQ festivals to the Valley's own annual Cooking Men completion, America's love of food and thrill of competition has been captured on screen for viewing pleasure.
Do not watch these shows on an empty stomach:
1. 'Top Chef'
For 16 glorious seasons, Bravo's "Top Chef" has taken the best up and coming chef's in the nation and put them in the most tenuous of circumstances for them to prove their culinary skills. With a rotating panel of judges that includes — but is certainly not limited to — Wolfgang Puck, Gail Simmons and Eric Ripert, the show makes sure to hold the contestants to the highest standards.
Each season takes place in a different city and features insights into local culture and cuisine. Nearly every episode features two challenges that lead to the removal of a contestant. In the finale, the best of the season face off in a series of final challenges to declare who will be "Top Chef."
Available On: Hulu
2. 'The Great British Baking Show'
If you want a break from the frantic kitchens of American competitions, step out into the English countryside under a lovely tent with "The Great British Baking Show." Even in the most stressful or strenuous times, the bakers on the show keep their cool and chins up.
The caliber of bakers is quite high, and over the season, the show whittles down the competition with arduous challenges that test the limits of the bakers' skill and knowledge in the kitchen.
Available On: Netflix
3. 'MasterChef'/'MasterChef Junior'
Where "Top Chef" brings in the best of the best in the culinary world, MasterChef host Gordon Ramsey is looking for the best home cooks in America. Beyond the highlights of Ramsey's signature coaching style of abrupt shouts and profanity, seeing regular folk attempting to restaurant caliber dishes is the main draw of the competition.
As a companion series, MasterChef Junior shows a gentler side to Ramsey as he works with young chefs who often produce on par, if not better, than contestants on the original series.
Both are worthy watches and come with mouth-watering dishes that can't be missed.
Available On: YouTube TV, FOX
4. 'Chopped'
If the intensity of a globally aired cooking competition wasn't enough, "Chopped" condenses the format into a single episode chopping block (get it?). Instead of holding the competition over an entire season, the show brings four chefs of notable prestige and pits against one another them in a three-round battle.
Featuring an appetizer, entree and dessert round, the show asks chefs to use special ingredients in each dish and present them to judges. At the end of each round, one of the competitors is, well — chopped.
Available On: Hulu
5. 'Cutthroat Kitchen'
Using a similar 4-contestants-an-episode format, "Cutthroat Kitchen" is a different breed of animal when it comes to the aforementioned cooking shows. The cutting of throats refers to the way that chefs may bid on hindrances to throw at their competition.
These hindrances include things like, having to use a toaster as your only heat source, or having to use a two-person hand saw as your only cutting utensil. While giving your competition the worst possible challenges may seem prudent, the cash used to bid on each item comes out of the chef's potential prize money.
If all of this wasn't wild enough, the guest judge brought in each week, isn't allowed to know about any of the hindrances, and frankly, doesn't care.
Available On: Hulu
6. 'Nailed It'
If you like a little laughter on the side of your kitchen comp fix, "Nailed It" might be up your alley. Hosted by "Girl Code" pundit and comedian Nicol Byer, the show gets regular home cooks and asks them to replicate some wild dessert designs. While many of the contestants miss the mark, a few have certainly — nailed it (that's the name of the show).
Available On: Netflix
Honorable Mention: 'Be Our Chef'
Disney+ has been dipping its toes into a lot of pies and its latest venture mixes Disney Parks cuisine with the family cooking experience. "Be Our Chef" features families going head-to-head in the kitchen with Disney themed challenges. With only a few episodes out so far, it's hard to tell if the show has longevity, but it certainly seems to be a viewing treat for the whole family.