Keeping Pa.'s state tree healthy in your backyard

The eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis) is a conifer that grows to heights over 100-foot-tall and has a range from Minnesota to Alabama and up to New Brunswick, Canada. It is not unusual to see hemlocks that are over 400 years old in Pennsylvania, they may be far between, but not unusual. It is one of, if not the most shade-tolerant tree of Pennsylvania’s native tree species. This tree is usually found tucked in stream bottoms where it provides incredible value to the quality of our water and aquatic species.
Eastern hemlock has been here long before the settlers. In those times this tree had many practical uses which are not capitalized on today. This tree’s bark was once used in the leather industry as it was an important source of tannin. The wood was used to some degree for home and structure building. The settlers as well as Native Americans used its needles as a tea due to its high vitamin C content.
As with many tree species today, hemlock has its fair share of harmful invasive pests. The most common pest being hemlock wooly adelgid. This pest can be easily identified by flipping over the needled twigs exposing their white wooly covering at the base of the needles where they meet the woody branches.
Another pest, the elongate hemlock scale can be found by also flipping over the branches and looking on the undersides of the needles where they live. You can identify elongate hemlock scale by its brownish-purple armored covering. This is a scale insect that is just as common as the hemlock wooly adelgid and just as detrimental. Both pests feed off the trees, robbing much-needed nutrients and moisture from the hemlocks, thus causing their damage. This damage will look like yellowing or browning of the needles and sparse foliage.
These pests can be spread by wind and by attaching to the feet of birds which will then deposit them onto adjacent trees. Both elongate hemlock scale and hemlock wooly adelgid can be found in most states within the hemlock’s native range and can cause significant damage to the point of death.
There are control measures, though unfortunately there are many trees within our state forests that are tucked so far back in the woods that in most cases they cannot be reached to treat them for these pests. The range of these pests are not secluded to the forests either. More than half of the hemlocks I see on properties in town have one of or both pests.
If you have never walked through a hemlock forest, I highly suggest it. Raymond B. Winter State Park has some beautiful hemlocks in the surrounding woods. Bald Eagle State Forest has many trails and creeks where there are large hemlock stands.
Since hemlocks are mostly found by our streams, they shade the water which in turn keeps its temperature low allowing there to be more dissolved oxygen. More dissolved oxygen, more aquatic life. These pests that our hemlocks face truly are a very big deal, as losing them is much bigger than seeing a few more dead trees in the woods.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113