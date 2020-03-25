Keeping the Beat with Randy Fisher

An 8-year-old Randy Fisher tuned into an episode of Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood and became inspired by a 6-year-old guest on the show who was taking violin lessons from his father.
“I remember thinking, ‘If he can do that, so can I,’” Fisher said. “I asked my dad for guitar lessons, and a week later I was playing publicly for my Good News Bible Club.”
Fisher’s experience of faith via his family helped shape his respect for and passion about music.
“In the early years, I played guitar and my sister sang. My grandfather was an evangelist, and we played at a lot of his meetings growing up,” Fisher said.
He went on to play guitar with a local gospel quartet, with his music interests shifting over time toward more contemporary Christian music.
“I definitely was into Third Day, and grew to love Lincoln Brewster as a teen — I loved his guitar work,” said Fisher.
He met his future wife, Jade, at church in 2002, and the pair became immediate musical complements for each other.
“Within the first month of dating, we were singing and playing together at different churches. We even sang to each other at our wedding,” he said. “We’ve been singing together ever since we met 18 years ago – she completes me.”
Fisher admits there is a powerful message in his music — and he strives to be a vessel that God uses to spread hope and inspiration to the people around him.
“We are all experiencing quite a rough time right now with the virus. I just want my music to give hope,” he said. “It’s not going to stay like this. Spring is basically here. The flowers are blooming and soon we’ll be mowing the grass.”
In an effort to provide some of that hope and inspiration regularly Randy and Jade will be providing weekly online music drops via their band Facebook page – Randy and Jade Fisher. The two are also very deeply tied to the WGRC youth talent competition, which provides an opportunity for them to give back by working with the next generation of local Christian performers – helping them realize the power of the message behind the music they perform.
“When we trust in God and surrender our will to Him, we start to come alive and experience life in ways never felt before,” said Fisher. God gave me a gift — a talent — to play music and to give people hope. It’s all about Him and drawing people to His message.”
Check out more of the interview with Randy Fisher in this week’s episode of the Keeping the Beat podcast at dailyitem.com and both Apple iTunes podcast and Google Music. He shares more about his style, stories from his performances and much more detail about the youth talent program.