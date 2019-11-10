The other evening my husband and I watched a segment of ABC’s World News Tonight about the U.S.S. Florida, “a nuclear-powered U.S. Navy guided-missile submarine.”
We didn’t know anything about it. Do you?
Do you know it is navigating more than 600 feet beneath the surface of the eastern Mediterranean Sea? It carries more than 100 Tomahawk missiles, eight torpedoes and 160 trained crew members, and it’s keeping an eye on Russian activity in the Mediterranean and situations in northern Africa and the Turkey-Syrian border, reporting back on any potential trouble.
It strikes me as a scary job. Gliding hundreds of feet below the dark sea. Watching and listening for movements that could affect the security of our nation, maybe even of the whole world. One hundred sixty crew members operating periscopes and computerized control rooms that look like something out of a sci-fi movie, yet these people — somebody’s son/wife/brother/niece — these American military professionals understand the technology and confidently use it to do their jobs.
I know this is just one example of sailors, soldiers, marines and pilots standing guard around the world on my behalf. I know they’ve been doing this for decades and decades, standing at lonely lookout posts or soaring over enemy lands, watching, gathering intelligence, trying to keep ahead of dangerous enemies.
All around the world, for years and years, like so many candles glowing in the darkness, those servicemen and women have accepted the responsibility of doing what was needed to keep enemies at bay, to show them a united front and make them understand just what they’d be dealing with if they chose to attack.
When the news segment ended, I tidied up the kitchen and my husband headed out to his workshop to whip some rusty tractors into shape. We didn’t give that submarine or its crew another thought as we concentrated on what was important to us. Thankfully, we didn’t have to. We did our jobs, while they did theirs.
Whether we appreciate it or not, whether we know it or not, our soldiers, sailors and pilots, just like the veterans before them, are out there doing their best to keep us safe.
We’ll fly a flag on Veterans Day and take a moment – only a moment – to silently thank them. After that, we’ll be busy with the demands of our peaceful lives, courtesy of our past and current Armed Forces.
