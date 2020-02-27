WILLIAMSPORT — Comedians give us insight into ourselves and the world around us, says Chuck Still executive director of the Community Arts Center. They help us to see, “Somebody else gets it too.”
GRAMMY Award-winning, stand-up comedian Lewis Black will perform at the Community Arts Center on Saturday as part of his “It Gets Better Every Day” tour.
As stated in a press release, “When I say, ‘It gets better every day,’ you might be wondering, ‘is he being facetious?’ Come to the show and find out. Or stay home and wallow in your sadness.”
Black performs more than 200 nights annually to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.
His performance is described as, “Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.”
While acknowledging that comedy is readily accessible today on a variety of screens, Still emphasized the energy exchanged between a performer and the audience in live entertainment, especially in a comedy routine.
“Comedians continually play off the audience using the audience as fodder for the performance and riding the waves of their approval and disapproval,” Still said. “Experienced veterans can work with any kind of crowd and pull them along into laughter. A good crowd makes a good show, but a bad crowd doesn’t necessarily ensure a bad show.”
Adding to the evening’s laughter will be Pennsylvania-based comedian Kevin Brosius, “bringing his anxiety-induced sense of humor to comment on life and other nonsense,” and Stevie Zeigler, who lists Knoebels Amusement Resort as his favorite amusement park and who will be stopping at the CAC after a gig at Civil War Cider, in Lewisburg.
“One thing that people will like about this show is how Lewis Black has started to cater the ends of each show to be relevant to the town he is in,” said Sarah Decker, interim marketing manager at the CAC. “People in the Williamsport community have been submitting their own ‘live rants’ to the Lewis Black website, and we will hear a few of these performed by Lewis on Saturday night.”
Sit back and let the laughs roll as Black and the other comedians zero in on the humor in our most frustrating circumstances.
“Laughter has been clinically proven to relieve stress and alleviate depression,” Still said. “Sure the world’s absurd, but when a good comedian, and Lewis Black is great comedian, shines his cock-eyed light on these absurdities, we laugh at the sudden revelation and recognition of our plight. We laugh, and it binds us together in our struggle.”
Sponsored by UPMC and Sheetz, Inc., this show is for mature audiences.