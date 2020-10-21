Lewisburg Children's Museum finds way to have fun during COVID Halloween season

LEWISBURG — With a little creativity and cooperation, not even the coronavirus can keep kids from the mostly virtual fun of a chemistry show, pumpkin decorating contest and Halloween-themed crafts.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will celebrate the week of Halloween by partnering with the Bucknell University Chemistry Department to host a simulcast streaming of a “Halloween Chemistry Show” on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. The museum will also host a pumpkin decorating contest, with submissions required by Friday, Oct. 30. Throughout the week of Oct. 25, the LCM will post Halloween-themed crafts and activities online.
While the museum’s Munchkins and Pumpkins Halloween event brought hundreds of visitors to the museum in previous years, it didn’t seem like a safe option this year so they’ve decided to create a sort of Munchkins and Pumpkins Spirit Week.
“This year, we tried to spread it out a bit, bringing some fun but also keeping everybody safe,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM managing director.
DeSmit praised the Bucknell University chemistry students for their enthusiasm in creating the virtual show that will feature the ever-popular puking pumpkins as well as fire-breathing and self-carving pumpkins.
Without “giving too much away,” Pat Martino, Bucknell University chemistry outreach coordinator, said students create fire for the fire-breathing pumpkins by using, of all things, repurposed fire extinguishers.
“For the self-carving pumpkins, we wanted to share a reminder about staying safe this Halloween, so we hope our viewers will spot the hidden message after the acetylene gas blows out the pumpkin pieces,” he said.
More than anything, Martino appreciates seeing children’s reactions to the show, which will be available for viewing on the LCM’s Facebook page.
“Many parents will share clips of the demonstrations on our Facebook event page, and there is no greater joy than hearing kids in the background saying ‘Wow’ or ‘That was so cool!’” he said. “We hope that by doing this event each year, we are inspiring a new generation of scientists who will continue on in the field and help tackle the many scientific challenges we face.”
The chemistry show brings kids and parents back annually, some even sitting in the same spot for the past five years, Martino said.
“While puking pumpkins are probably the town favorite, we always get such great feedback on our grand finale each year, and we hope the finale this year doesn't disappoint,” he said. “Parents are also always impressed with how safe the demos are performed and we greatly appreciate that.”
Even the Pumpkin Decorating Contest has gone somewhat virtual, with registration and submissions due on Friday, Oct. 30, by 9 p.m. The registration fee is $5. Free pumpkins, donated by Dries Orchard, of Sunbury, will be available for pick up in the LCM Courtyard starting Tuesday, October 27, while supplies last.
“Participants of the Pumpkin Decorating Contest are invited to stop by the LCM ‘Pumpkin Patch’ in our Courtyard, pick out a pumpkin, take it home to paint, carve, or decorate it, and send a photo of the completed creation to us,” said Lindsey Walter, LCM education director. “Prize winners will be randomly selected for each age range.”
Photos can be submitted to either lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or “Lewisburg Children’s Museum” on Facebook.
All week long starting Oct. 25, the LCM will post Halloween-themed crafts and activities on their Facebook page.
“We have a number of Bucknell University students working remotely for us,” DeSmit said. “They are very excited to bring STEM-related activities people can try at home to get into the Halloween spirit.”
On Saturday, Oct. 31, Lewisburg Neighborhoods will host the Market Street Mask-A-Rade from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a more socially distanced alternative to the traditional trick-or-treat night. Kids can show off their costume for a live cam on the “Orange Carpet” at the Campus Theatre, pose for photos in front of a spooky backdrop by the bookstore and receive a bag of candy in Hufnagle Park.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will send images to the live cam of some of the pumpkins submitted for their contest. Families are invited to stop by the LCM Courtyard during the Mask-A-Rade for free Halloween Activity Kits created by the Bucknell University Student Government.
The LCM hopes to bring a sense of normalcy to Halloween even while respecting pandemic restrictions.
“If we can provide opportunities to start some festive fun in a safe way, we’re more than happy to meet that challenge,” DeSmit said.
For more information, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org or email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
