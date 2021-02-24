LEWISBURG — Get little hands and minds working while enjoying fun with each member of the family—and learn something about local restaurants too.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) created Kidz in the Kitchen, a weekly video tutorial starting March 1 and featuring local businesses sharing a recipe for kids and parents to create at home.
“We actually did a similar segment in January,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “We had really positive feedback because the flexibility allows busy families to pick a time that works for them. They really appreciate that.”
Each cooking expert will share a signature dish and show participants at home just how to create it. A recipe list will be provided so families can grab an apron and start cooking.
“We really encourage it to be a family affair,” DeSmit said. “It has benefits beyond cooking. Kids can learn simple math skills, collaborating and working together. It gives families a chance to talk and be silly, mixing and measuring.”
“The biggest thing is just to get that special time when parents and children can interact,” agreed Lindsey Walter, LCM education director. “While you’re spending more time indoors, you can do these wonderful recipes from a community restaurant and have time for parents and children to connect.”
In partnering with local cooks, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum hopes to give a boost to businesses affected by pandemic restrictions.
“Part of the reason we started Kidz in the Kitchen was to bring attention to our local gems that have been hit hard by COVID,” DeSmit said. “Hopefully people will see some of the foods our Valley has to offer and get takeout or other orders from them.”
Participating businesses include Grace Filled Goodies, Original Italian Pizza and Alees Cafe & Mediterranean Food Store, all in Lewisburg, and Kipsie’s Creations, outside of Milton.
Grace Lloyd, 13, operates Grace Filled Goodies from her family home in Lewisburg and hopes kids will want to try the recipes at home.
“My purpose for participating in Kidz in the Kitchen is to encourage kids to try it out themselves and learn to enjoy it,” she said. “Baking, which is what I excel at best, is all about precision and accuracy but it is also about creativity and imagination.”
Lloyd’s Facebook page is filled with colorful photos of her cakes, cookies, macarons, cake pops and more.
“Kids need to see that being in the kitchen should be a pleasure and for enjoyment purposes,” she said. “Hopefully after the kids see the segments they will see how fun being in the kitchen can be.”
Kidz in the Kitchen is recommended for children 5 to 10 years old. Registration is required at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com