Lewisburg In Lights looks to chase away the dark

Daylight saving time ended and the longest nights lay ahead.
Organizers of the new initiative, Lewisburg In Lights, aim to ward off winter’s darkness along Market Street by shining lights onto storefronts and homes from Route 15 to the Susquehanna River.
The CommunityZone, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership and Campus Theatre lead efforts to recruit property owners to brighten the view along Market Street by hanging string lights and positioning uplighting to show off the town’s architecture and artistic creativity.
It’s meant as an experience to drive slowly through or stop in town, walk the streets and shop and eat in the downtown along the way.
Running from November to March, the initiative coincides with the winter holidays, of course, but is intended to brighten long nights for months.
Cynthia Peltier, CommunityZone director, said the country’s political divide inspired her to come up with the project.
“I think we can all agree that politically, our country is very divided. People are very afraid of each other on both sides, that’s the one thing we have in common,” Peltier said. “I want people to come here and say, ‘Look at what Lewisburg did,’ and then maybe we could inspire other communities to do the same.”
Coleby Kauffman, president of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said the organization looks at Lewisburg in Lights as another way to promote holiday shopping by enticing visitors from the immediate area and beyond.
Money from an online fundraising campaign for holiday lighting spurred by former Lewisburg resident Alison Bennett is being used to seed the program, Ellen Ruby, executive director, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, told borough council at its monthly meeting in October.
The Partnership will provide lights to merchants, if needed, Kauffman said.
“When we took the idea to the businesses a few weeks ago they were very receptive,” Kauffman said. “We wanted to give people something to do. … Even if it is just people hopping in the car and coming down to see the lights.”
"I am thrilled Lewisburg will have the holiday lights it deserves this year, thanks to Ellen Ruby, her wonderful team, and, of course, all the donors. The GoFundMe was the starting point but Ellen had the vision," Bennett said.
Expect an artistic flair at some storefronts and residences. Artists Steve Gibson and Ellison Strosser are among those lending their talents to the initiative.
The duo completed the window display for the CommunityZone outside Campus Theatre. They’re designing lighting for lampposts and planning an interactive display at Hufnagle Park.
Gibson encourages merchants and residents to decorate, recommending LED lights, and said anyone could reach out to the CommunityZone in search of advice on lighting ideas and resources. He recommends merchants use motion detectors for storefront displays.
“We thought it would be a cool thing to get people out of their cars and walking down the sidewalks,” Gibson said.
Scotta Magnelli, executive director, Campus Theatre, explained that the downtown movie theater’s technical director Andy Seals is among a group of experts lending their lighting expertise to the effort. Magnelli is designing a logo to be used in the initiative’s branding.
“2020 has been such a difficult year on so many levels. Our big goal is to bring light into people’s lives,” Magnelli said. “Our hope is that maybe we can take it beyond Market Street and into other parts of town.”
For more information on Lewisburg In Lights, contact peltiercynthia4@gmail.com or ellen.ruby@lewisburgpa.com.