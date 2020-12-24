The golden age of Hollywood may be behind us, but at least we can still drive like movie stars.
I just spent a week driving the new-for-2021 convertible version of the Lexus LC 500. While the original LC was already glamorous enough to evoke Hollywood fantasies with its futuristic body, eye-catching classic proportions and nightclub-like cabin, the drop-top version takes the experience to a new level.
Given the opportunity, I couldn’t resist taking a pre-production LC to the beautiful hills of northwest Arkansas for a thorough test drive.
Unlike with long drives of most cars — even pricey ones — the more I drove it, the more I loved it.
For starters, the electric top is a hoot to watch going up and down. It takes roughly 15 seconds to open, folding away like an elaborate, robotic pocketknife. If you want extra attention, you can raise or lower the top at speeds up to 31 mph.
When the top is down, you get the wind-in-your-hair freedom that serves as the whole reason to buy a car like this. That’s nosurprise. What’s shocking, though, is when the top is up and the noises from outside the car almost entirely disappear, even at fast highway speeds.
Experiencing the difference makes it easy to appreciate the engineering that goes into creating a machine like this. On the winding back roads of the Ozark mountains, I could lower the top and be a part of the natural world around me, including all the noises, temperatures and smells.
A heater vent near the front headrests blew warm air to keep my neck warm on the chilly afternoon.
Once I reached the boring flatness of Interstate 40 for the long drive home, I could press a button to quickly raise the origami top out of its hiding place and, like magic, make the outside world feel like it’s not a part of my Lexus bubble of perfection anymore.
Even the sound system changes frequencies to make music sound better for top-up or top-down driving. It all happens automatically, and it feels almost magical — a far cry from flimsy cloth top on my beloved old Miata. The march of automotive progress is remarkable to watch.
Lexus claims the convertible’s suspension and chassis are tweaked for a smoother ride than the coupe, but I found the difference subtle at best. Both are perfect boulevard cruisers with silky rides on the highway and a taut, controlled feeling on winding roads.
Although the body looks as modern and sharp as any car for sale today, the engine is thankfully a more old-school layout: a traditional V8. The naturally aspirated, 5.0-liter engine makes 471 horsepower while trumpeting a deep, throaty tone that’s modified by a computer-controlled valve in the exhaust system.
For a car packed with so much sophisticated technology, my one complaint about the LC is tech related. Its touchpad interface is still frustrating to use, making it harder than it should be to access the voluminous features available through its 10.3-inch digital screen.
As a whole, though, this car does exactly what every manufacturer claims but rarely accomplishes: boldness.
Everything about the LC is different from the norm, from its otherworldly body to its high-style cabin. Given Lexus’ traditional conservatism, it’s refreshing to see something so intentionally different available for people who can afford it.
Pricing starts at $92,950 for the coupe or $101,000 for the convertible.