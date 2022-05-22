ALLENWOOD — When members of the White Deer Valley Baptist Church kicked around ideas for different ways to help their community, Kaitlin Snoddy’s thoughts lighted upon the Little Free Libraries — enclosed, public bookcases where people are encouraged to take a book or leave a book.
“I thought it would be a good idea to do something like that, but also make it a box for food,” she said. “People don’t always want to register for food at a food bank. They don’t feel comfortable sharing their status.”
Pastor Mike Deal was onboard right from the start.
“I thought it was a great idea,” he said. “We’re looking for opportunities to bless our community and serve our community.”
Other church members also liked the idea, and one of them, Dan Masser “brought it to life” by building the box, Snoddy said.
“I think it will be a good thing for the community,” Masser said.
The box, an impressive wooden case with four shelves behind double glass doors, was set up on the church’s side porch at the end of April and turned into what the congregation calls a Blessing Box. It is stocked with canned soups, vegetables, cereal and other donations like toilet paper, dish soap and toothbrushes. And, yes, honoring the Little Libraries that spurred the idea, the Blessing Box also offers an array of books donated by church members.
“Within the first week, we had some stuff go out, so people are actually using it,” Snoddy said. “It’s completely anonymous. People learn of it through word-of-mouth and Facebook.”
People seem happy to be able to contribute to something that quietly helps their neighbors in need. The post on the church’s Facebook page has had quite a few shares, and the Blessing Box is always open for donations. Food donations should be nonperishable and not past their expiration date.
Deal mentioned that when he told a friend about the box, his friend promptly wrote a $50 check for the church to replenish stock as it dwindles.
Because it’s a new venture, the church will adapt as needed. They’re happy to add other items, if requested.
“I think there definitely is a need that we didn’t think was such a need,” Snoddy said. “Personally I think it’s great. Anything we can do to help our community.”
White Deer Valley Baptist Church is located at 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, just about two miles west of the intersection of Routes 15 and 44, in Allenwood. The Blessing Box is available at any time.
For more information, see “White Deer Valley Baptist Church” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com