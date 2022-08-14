The weather on the evening of July 30 was perfect for the Lewisburg Victorian Fairy Garden Party. The sun was shining through the trees on the Great Lawn of the former Lewisburg High School. The light added a touch of dappled magic.
This lovely event is a joint venture between Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre. I enjoyed a leisurely stroll walking on the lawn while chatting with guests. Fairley Caball and her infant daughter, Rhye, of Sunbury were sitting with out-of-town visitor Hope Gostula and her dog, Opal. Rhye was wearing a fairy dress and a garland of flowers.
As I continued my stroll, I spotted croquet and an Ouija board. The Bloomsburg Exchange’s Anne Caster and Virginia Shahovskay were at a table where guests could create silhouettes. There was a reading spot with a rocking chair. Books included Cottington’s Printed Fairy Book — perfect for little elves and fairies. Small children were riding astride a hobby horse as their families watched.
I could hear the sweet sounds of a violin as guests enjoyed the evening.
I adored the Sugar Plum Tree, adorned with little hanging baskets and a large basket which contained the “sugar plums” (gum drops).
Strictly Ballet’s owner and director Amy Casimir called everyone to the steps in front of the lawn, as the dancers stood behind her and her husband Trey Casimir. Amy welcomed everyone and told the guests that the Grand Promenade would begin soon. The guests followed the dancers on the walk which ended with a beautiful performance from the ballet “Giselle” by the dancers. We were encouraged to take handfuls of multi-colored rose petals to shower the dancers with at the end. It was mesmerizing watching the petals fall around the dancers.
Strictly Ballet, in conjunction with RiverStage, presents “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” during the holiday season. Although the Lawn Party was free, donations were gladly accepted. A Victorian bird cage was used for donations.
I spoke with the evening’s judges, Martha Barrick and Susan Faeder. They were sitting with Nada Gray. The judges were looking forward to seeing the costumes during the Promenade. Grand prizes were to be awarded for Best Victorian Costume and Best Fairy Costume. The winners of the Best Victorian Costume were Angela, Lula, and Elisabeth Schubert. Two Blue Fairy winners were chosen: Clara Graham of Lewisburg and Aubrey Schmidt of Danville. Proud parents Jove Graham and Jodi Schmidt were beaming.
Tarot reader “Lady Lucy” was available for readings. Your On the Scene reporter did partake before the evening’s festivities began, and received a positive message from the cards. Lady Lucy’s tent was very popular. She is available at Amoss at the Art Academy in Milton.
Guests could read about Floriography. In the Victorian era, each flower had a different meaning and when put together, could become coded messages.
I had a magical conversation with Emily Bowen, the Green Fairy. The Green Fairy was lovely in green tulle. She was holding a pouch with the Green Fairy’s drink, which was available for adults. There was fruit lemonade for the young ones. I watched as Stefan Eisenhower worked his magic with the Green Fairy drink, which was famous in the Victorian era: the libation, a silver filigreed spoon, a sugar cube, and water from a silver urn, and voila! the Green Fairy is created. Bravo Stefan!
Refreshments included lavender cookies, edible-flower tea sandwiches, and a luscious cake.
Guests could have their photos taken in a Victorian frame by Eric Santanen. There were props, a beauty table, hats, and scarves to add flair.
I chatted with Emily Purinton who was with her daughter, MacKenzie. They moved to Lewisburg a few years ago. The were having a wonderful time. In the small-world department, I worked with Emily’s brother-in-law years ago when I was on the board of the Road Runners Club of America. We were thrilled to have the connection, all because of Emily’s last name.
The Garden Party was a family affair for Thea Palmer, seven. Her grandparents Sharon and Dale Palmer, parents Brianne and Brenton Palmer, and great aunt Gloria Jones were happy to be part of this magical evening with Thea.
Elaine Pfiel and Ashli Starks of Milton were dressed in Victorian attire. They are both part of RiverStage Community Theatre.
Susan Diffenderfer was guiding her five-year-old granddaughter, Cora Diffenderfer, through the intricacies of croquet. They were having a grand time and were celebrating Susan’s birthday.
As the sun set, and twilight beckoned, this magical evening was drawing to a close. We had been transported to a magical time of fairies, dancing, and sweet music. I thought I saw Puck and Queen Tatiana dancing with the fairies in a corner of the Great Lawn.
Until next time…
