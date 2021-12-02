The brilliant blue sky and dazzling sun were the perfect accompaniment to the Annual Veterans’ Ceremony held at the Union County WWII Honor Roll in Mifflinburg Park on Nov. 6.
Doug Walter is the man who brings this annual ceremony to the public. And, each year, it is a stellar event, thanks to Doug’s efforts.
When I arrived, I stopped to talk with veterans Guy Stover, Robert Stahley, and Al Hess. Tracy Hess Walter is organizer Doug Walter’s wife and Al’s daughter. They were all proud to be at the Ceremony.
I spotted Thom Rippon walking through the crowd, veteran Tom Reimensnyder, Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney and veteran Buzz Meachum who was helping with the event.
Rosie the Riveter was on the scene and enjoying every minute as she represented the women who entered the workforce during WWII while the men fought for freedom overseas. Rosie was portrayed by Leanne Keefer. Leanne was talking with Tracy Walter, Doug Leitzel, and Sonya Sue Stover.
It was wonderful seeing the Scouts from area troops gathered and ready to lead the guests in the Pledge of Allegiance. Gail Embick was there with her son, Dakota Embick, from Troop 525. Danny and Tiffani Ramer were with son, Dillon Ramer, also of Troop 525.
I enjoyed spending time with Chris DeSantis. He talked about his daughter, Erin DeSantis, and her friend, Avery Blyler. Erin and Avery were representing Troop 521. Chris told me how engaged in community work the Scouts are. I applaud them all.
The ceremony began with Dale Hauck singing “God Bless the USA.” There were technical difficulties with the sound system. Dale decided to sing a capella. His voice soared and it was beautiful. The ringing of the bell, eleven times, after Dale sang, made for a very emotional moment. After the flags were presented by the Shikellamy JROTC, the women’s choir from the Nazarene Church in Mifflinburg led the guests in the National Anthem.
Doug welcomed everyone and introduced Garrett Frank who read a poem with the message that ‘freedom isn’t free.” Dick Devett led the opening prayer and ended with, “Remember those who have given their youth and some their lives.”
The guest speaker for 2021 was Judge Thomas Munley who drove to Mifflinburg from Jessup, PA. Judge Munley is the President Judge of the Lackawanna Court of Common Pleas. Judge Munley served in Vietnam and talked about the “welcome” he received when he got home. “There was no welcome,” he said. He was not able to teach again as his principal told him there was no opening, and instead, he went to law school. Judge Munley is a proud veteran and paid tribute to all veterans in his speech.
Doug acknowledged the Gold Star families in attendance after the Judge’s speech. He also gave the history of the WWII monument and how it came to be. It was due to the efforts of Drew Machamer and Al Hess that the monument became a reality. Drew’s widow, Ellen Machamer, a WWII Veteran, just as Drew was, attended the Ceremony.
Doug thanked the numerous volunteers who helped make the Ceremony a success, adding that the Ceremony is a real community event. He mentioned the Veterans’ home in Hollidaysburg, PA. Each year Doug brings gifts for the Veterans. He had done that the week before the Ceremony and has one more visit planned.
Dick Devett gave a closing prayer and the flags were retired. Paige Rhyne, Union County West End Fair Queen read the names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and the Mifflinburg Legion Firing Squad gave a fitting salute.
Bugler Brandon Moore was with his very proud family, including Jerry and Janice Moore, Karin Fullam, Ellie Moore, and five-month-old Oliver Moore.
To en this moving ceremony, Brandon Moore played taps and James Donlan was the echo.
A Veterans’ dinner was held at the Mifflinburg Legion after the Ceremony. The dinner was free to all who wanted to attend.
To learn more about the Union County WWII Honor Roll and Ceremony, please check their Facebook page: UCWW2 Honor Roll.
I add my applause and thanks to Doug Walter and the volunteers who work tirelessly to bring the Veterans Ceremony to Mifflinburg every year. We must remember all who served and those who gave their lives. Thanks you Veterans!
Until next time…
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com