LEWISBURG — In one of the industrial technology classes that Bill Tanis taught, a group of students asked for help with a K’NEX model of solar panels. Tanis studied the picture, found where the students had gone wrong and fixed it.
“Hey, Mr. T., you’re not reading the instructions,” the students said. So he looked back at the instructions, saw that he’d followed them correctly and realized he’d learned to work like that, without reading instructions, by building with Erector Sets as a kid.
“You just look at the picture and build away,” Tanis said, standing in his basement where he displays dozens of Erector creations sold by A.C. Gilbert starting in 1913.
“A.C. Gilbert didn’t really get deep into instructions,” said David Gilbert, A.C.’s youngest grandson. “He really wanted kids to figure things out.”
Tanis and his wife, Karna Tanis, are hosting the 2022 A.C. Gilbert Heritage Society National Convention on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr. The event is free and open to the public.
“Come see toys that, in a very real sense, helped build America,” Tanis said, noting that A.C. Gilbert was actually ahead of his time with a pre-STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) way of thinking. “When you look at all the things he manufactured for kids to build, it was all STEM.”
“It’s been called the toy that could make hundreds of toys,” Karna Tanis added.
An innovator, A.C. Gilbert made a number of other toys, including chemistry and physics sets, magic kits, architectural kits, party puzzles and more. He got the idea for a toy featuring metal building pieces, nuts and bolts when he rode the train to New York City in 1911 and saw steel girders being erected to carry electrical lines along the track.
His toys encourage eye-hand coordination, manual dexterity and the simple concept of “righty-tighty, lefty-loosey” for screwing on bolts.
“A lot of the members (of the A.C. Gilbert Heritage Society) are so creative,” Bill Tanis said, listing among its members engineers, doctors, IT specialists, scientists, crane operators and draftsmen. In fact, he said, the first external heart pump was made with an Erector Set in 1949. “The set is limited to your imagination.”
Convention
The 2022 A.C. Gilbert Heritage Society National Convention on Saturday is already attracting members from as far away as Washington, California Texas and other states. It will offer almost 80 tables of exhibits, including a cannon that shoots plastic army soldiers with parachutes, an American Flyer train layout, hand drills, revolving Christmas trees, woodworking and chemistry sets, a four-foot Walking Robot and more.
Among the presenters are Rodney Ries, of Selinsgrove, performing with A.C. Gilbert’s Mysto Magic set, and Bob Zimmerman, a member known for his knowledge on Kaster Kits, with which children could make “lead alloy soldiers, football players, marching bands, circus animals, cowboys and Indians.” Members also are happy to help each other find parts needed to complete various sets.
Kids will be given a free kit at the You-Build-It-Table to build an Erector roadster that can be taken home.
“In about 20 minutes they can build something,” Tanis said. “We provide the screwdrivers, wrenches, nuts and bolts.”
There will also be a drawing children can enter to try to win one of three Erector Builder Sets.
“There is no admission fee. Just members who want you to see the wonders of A.C. Gilbert,” Tanis said, adding dramatically, “Be prepared to be amazed.”
“People will see a range of hands-on toys, from 1909 to 1967, that were designed to teach,” David Gilbert said. “These toys were really developed to inspire the mind.”