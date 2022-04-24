It’s been two years since I’ve been On the Scene for the Camp Koala Fundraising Gala and I was thrilled to be part of it this year. The Gala, held at Rusty Rail in Mifflinburg on Saturday, April 2, was a wonderful event. Camp Koala is a get-away, healing opportunity for children who are grieving.
After I checked in, I spoke with Kim Sawyer, Gala committee member, and Camp Koala founder and executive director Lisa Streett-Liebertrau. They were gracious hosts and gave me a warm welcome.
I arrived in time for the pre-event cocktail hour for donors and sponsors. There were tables filled with baskets of all kinds, gift certificates, wine, chocolates, art work, and more, all waiting to go to the highest silent-auction bidder. Guests were trying their luck at the Wine Pull, which is always a big hit.
Camp Koala souvenirs were also available for purchase and included hats, tees, and sweatshirts.
I chatted with Jeff and Gaye Stahl who were with Kelly Walter. They were enjoying the hors d’oeuvres. I loved seeing the charcuterie board which was on each guest’s table along with beautifully decorated cupcakes and pastries. The centerpieces were lovely — candles in glass holders on a gold plate with pine cones.
Chocolate-covered strawberries, grilled bacon, mozzarella, olives, tomatoes on skewers, meatballs, mini egg rolls, and more gustatory delights were available, along with wine, beer, flavored water, and soft drinks.
A high point of the evening — for me — was meeting four sisters who were dressed with a ’20s-throwback look and were a delight to talk with. Sisters Mary Gorham, Nikki Keister-Hornig, Danielle Sommers, and Jamie Manbeck told me about a fifth sister, Becky Keister, who couldn’t attend as she lives in Malaysia. Way too far from Mifflinburg! When I mentioned singing to the sisters, they decided to sing for me. I was entranced when they sang the oldie but goodie, “Oh Johnny.” I was all smiles for the rest of the evening. Thank you again.
Mike Hollister told me he came to the Gala because he supports Camp Koala. Geoff Crossland felt the same way and was happy to buy a 50/50 raffle.
I walked by a caricature artist working intently on his creation. It was of three young women who were volunteers at the Gala: Griffyn Kresovich, Alexis Moyer, and Hannah Opdyke. The finished product was excellent. Guests were welcome to have their caricatures done by artist Alexander Clare.
It was nice to see Dr. Jay and Jen Holthus. It’s been way too long. Same with Ann and Joe Lingenfelter. Their son, Mark Lingenfelter, was the evening’s emcee. It’s wonderful seeing people I haven’t seen since the “before times,” aka pre-pandemic.
Others On the Scene included, John Stitt, Susan Paul, Christa Shoreman, Vicki Streett, Mike Streett, Lisa’s dad and event volunteer, Shelby Hackenberg, Torey Goff, Jennifer Keister, and Susan Lloyd.
Route 45 was gearing up for the night. People were ready to rock. This wonderful band plays lots of ’80s covers and guests got on the dance floor quickly. Tablemate Laurie Derr asked me to get on the floor and dance to “Dancing Queen,” one of my favorites. What fun to let loose and get into the music.
Music ranged from The Cure to Reflex, Journey, Abba, Michael Jackson and Rick Springfield.
Speaking of dancing, Amy Scholl, Jaime Carpenter and Lydia Moore were having fun on the dance floor. The Rusty Rail was rockin’.
The band took a break when emcee Mark Lingenfelter took the mic. Mark welcomed everyone for coming to the Gala and introduced Streett-Liebertrau, founder of Camp Koala. Lisa thanked everyone for attending and reminded people to bid on the over 100 silent-auction items. Lisa talked about the increased need for support groups for grieving children. Camp Koala has new office space in Mifflinburg thanks to Jackpot Fundraising. Lisa also talked about Comfort Bags. These bags, filled with things for the children who are grieving, are a big part of what Camp Koala offers, in addition to support groups and overnight camps. Lisa received an enthusiastic round of applause following her remarks.
Lori Hess Lauver then took the mic and the live auction began. It was fun to watch the “bidding wars,” which were all in good fun and for a very worthy cause. Some of the items available were a riding outfit from The Tack Room, the ever-popular wheelbarrow of booze, getaways, a spa package, and a tilt-top tea table.
In total, about $35,000 was raised for Camp Koala. The 2022 Gala was a rousing success, thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors, the Camp Koala Board, and Gala volunteers.
Currently serving as board members for Camp Koala board are Streett-Liebertrau, Christine Heim, Jon Liebertrau, Kim Sawyer, Terry Stockdale, Audrey Aahrus (Emeritus, died 2018), and Lauren Simmons (Emeritus, died 2018).
Committee members for the Camp Koala Gala are Streett-Liebertrau, Lori Bailey, Heim, Ellie Kreisher-Roupp, Kim Kuba, Sandra Lamey, Karen Musser, Kellie Moyer, Sawyer, Stockdale, Michael Streett, and Gabriella Walter.
A big thank you to titanium sponsors Pediatric Dentistry of Lewisburg and Roupp Funeral Home; platinum sponsors Shawn, Kelly, Maura and Sydney McGlaughlin; and all sponsors of this enchanted evening.
Kudos to everyone who has helped Camp Koala help children in need.
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com