BERWICK — More than a century after they left their original home, a set of four parlor chairs have returned to their original location in the Valley.
The chairs were returned to the Berwick Historical Society — housed in the palatial Jackson Mansion — a few years ago, donated back to the museum by the great-grandaughter of one of the parlor maids.
Following their restoration over the past two years, the chairs are now back in the family parlor at the Jackson Mansion in Berwick, a home built in the late 1800s by a Civil War colonel who died within a year of the completion of the building.
“They are back home,” Jim Stout, executive director and Jackson Mansion Curator, said.
Stout said Col. Clarence Jackson built the mansion after returning to Berwick following the Civil War. Construction began in 1877 and Jackson’s family — Col. Jackson, his wife Elisabeth Seybert and their two daughters — moved into the home in 1879. Col. Jackson died in 1880 and his family resided in the home until his wife’s death in 1913.
Upon her death, the two daughters — living in Manhattan — returned home to settle the estate.
“The daughters settled the estate in person and gave some of the furniture and other items to friends, family and the domestic help,” Stout said.
Four parlor chairs were given to one of the parlor maids, Elizabeth Cortright, who lived on the property in the nearby parlor maids’ home.
Stout said the chairs were passed down through Cortright’s family. A few years ago, Diane Hess Stanton, the great-granddaughter of Cortright, reached out to Stout and museum officials about chairs she thought might be tied to the Mansion. Stanton said the chairs were passed through her family for generations and throughout the course of her life, she has moved with them on several occasions.
“We found a photo of her great-grandmother in the parlor maids’ house,” Stout said. “She came for a tour of the mansion and asked if we had any interest in getting them back. ‘Absolutely,’ we said yes. So that put it in process. To us, they are priceless.”
The chairs have been professionally restored over the past two years — paid for by a donation from Robert E. Bull — and have recently returned to their original location in the family parlor. They are now available to be seen through a tour of the Jackson Mansion.
The parlor has been restored, thanks to Robert E. Bull, in memory of his wife, Sara E. Bull with the original fireplace mantle restored to resemble the original rare African Faux Marble Elisabeth Jackson selected when the home was being built. The original Steinway Square Grand Piano is restored and played for special events, is also in the parlor.
The Jackson Mansion, located at 334 N. Market St. in Berwick, is open for two tours (11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Call 570-520-4110 for more details.