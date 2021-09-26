Foot traffic, lawn mowing and vehicular traffic can all cause soil compaction. These movements seem like minor weight on the ground to actually compress the soil tightly, but it does.
Compacted soils make root penetration difficult or impossible. This in turn leads to dieback — when portions of the tree such as branches and twigs die — as well as wilting, nutrient deficiencies and pest infestations.
On some college campuses where foot paths pass within the root zones of the trees, the roots are visibly damaged from the surface. In some cases the tree shows signs of the damage in the crown which encompasses every part of the tree above ground.
Construction equipment can create seriously compacted soils. If there are existing trees on the site the damage is obvious. If the site is cleared and plants are to be landscaped afterwards, the compaction of the soil will cause establishment problems for your new plant material.
Treatment options to address compaction are a worthy investment. It is extremely inexpensive to address a compaction problem at planting by tilling the soil to a depth of 6-10 inches, at least two times the diameter of the root ball — the more the better. Incorporating some organic material as a conditioning treatment to help with establishment.
Existing plants require a different approach. You certainly do not want to till around an existing tree to reduce a compacted situation. Mulching the plant to the drip line — the outermost circumference of a tree’s canopy — can help reduce compaction and competition with the turf. It will even alleviate low level existing compaction by incorporating organic material — compost — into the soil.
Organic matter will attract earthworms and other organisms that breakdown and incorporate the material into the soil. Aeration occurs during the movement of these organisms.
Vertical mulching is a relatively safe therapy around existing plants. This is accomplished by drilling holes in a grid pattern throughout the drip line of the plant and filling the holes with wood chips or other organic material. The holes should be 2 to 3 inches in diameter and spaced between 1 to 3 feet apart, depending on the severity of compaction.
The severity of compaction can be gauged by sampling with a bulk density tool. A bulk density sample is the collection of a section of soil of a specific size. The soil is then dried and weighed. The data from the sample is used to gauge bulk density.
The test is used to make decisions regarding the treatments needed to alleviate the compaction problems. Some soils can have bulk densities close to that of brick. It is no wonder that plants in compacted soils have trouble becoming established.
Radial trenching is an invasive procedure used to create channels of loosened soil. The replacement fill is the same as the vertical mulching procedure. The downside is that this mechanical invasion of the root zone may cause some root damage.
An air compression tool has been developed to move soil without damaging roots. This tool can be used for trenching, vertical mulching and root collar excavations. This is certainly going to be the safest and most effective means to move soil around plants.
Tree roots need to breathe. If they can’t, they die.
If the roots die, the plant dies.
Preventing compaction or treating it appropriately is just another way to manage the soil for your landscape plants.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email questions about your own trees and shrubs to ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113. Read previous Tree Topics columns at dailyitem.com/treetopics.