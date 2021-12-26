MILTON — Lyle and Jessica Brouse grew up in Milton and are now working and raising a family together in the Northumberland County community they hope to help revitalize.
Last year, the couple took over hosting the Milton Carnival when the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to close it down.
“We had to step up,” said Lyle Brouse, who with his wife operates several area laundromats.
Jessica Brouse said she always enjoyed the carnival as a child and she enjoys hosting it now.
“I like to give back. It’s exciting,” she said.
Now the pair, who have three children, Wyatt, 15, Nickole, 13, and Zooey, 9, are taking on another project to bring an annual July 4 fireworks celebration to the town.
“We always celebrate July 4 in Watsontown. Why doesn’t Milton have fireworks?” said Lyle Brouse, who wants to encourage more activity around family-friendly celebrations in his hometown.
"T.I.M.E. fully supports the effort," said George Venios, executive director of The Improved Milton Experience.
The Brouses hope to hold the event the week of July 4 at the high school stadium or Milton State Park if the school grounds are not available. The school board and Milton Borough council are scheduled to vote on the proposal in January.
The couple will begin soliciting donations in January to help offset the estimated $15,000 cost for the fireworks display.
“I hear my wife’s grandmother talk about the ‘bustling town of Milton’ in the 40s, 50s and 60s,” said Lyle Brouse. “We’re just trying to get Milton back on the map again, to what it was years before.”