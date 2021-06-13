BEAVERTOWN — Ten years ago, the Fuller Family Singers began singing at nursing homes.
Today, the Mount Pleasant Mills family of 10, including eight children ages 18 months to 15 years, can be found performing at churches, festivals, and other events locally and even out of state.
After very few opportunities to sing last year due to COVID-19 shutdowns, dad Brian Fuller said they are seeing an increase in events this year, with five performances scheduled in June alone.
The family will perform at 6 p.m. today at Beavertown United Methodist Church, located at Walnut and Orange streets. According to pastor Jim Jacobs, the concert — open to the public — will be held outdoors, where there is plenty of room for social distancing. Hot dogs and drinks will be served following the concert.
Jacobs encourages people to come out. “It’s good to get people out and spend a little time together, enjoying some gospel music,” he said, adding that after such a long year with COVID-19 fears and restrictions, “it seems that we’re all starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.”
So many people during the pandemic had reached out to their local churches for prayer. Jacobs said now is a great time to stay connected more directly with those churches. and this concert presents that opportunity — a truly unique and positive one.
“It’s not often you see families that go out and do this type of thing,” Jacobs said of the Fuller Family Singers. “We’re looking forward to it.”
Brian and his wife Rachel grew up singing in church. Rachel was raised in North Carolina, where she was heavily influenced by bluegrass music — which has, in turn, become a style that can be heard in their family performances today.
“We primarily sing gospel songs with a country bluegrass flair, but we also sometimes sing non-gospel songs that focus on love, country life and the family,” Brian said.
While neither Brian nor Rachel played any instruments seriously until after they were married, their children started their instrumental journeys much earlier. According to Brian, their three oldest daughters began taking piano lessons and taught themselves to harmonize.
“They’ve gradually added more instruments through online lessons or teaching themselves,” he said. The younger children continue to learn new instruments as well.
The family’s performances include music on stringed instruments, typically acoustic guitars, bass guitar, violin, ukulele, dobro and sometimes, a banjo.
Some of their songs are originals, composed by Rachel. Though, she stays quite busy with raising their eight children, homeschooling, and farm responsibilities.
“God has definitely given her a talent for writing lyrics and music,” Brian said. “Many of these songs have been well received in the places we have been able to sing them.”
The family has been working on several new songs, which they plan to present for the first time publicly at the Beavertown United Methodist Church on Sunday.
The Fuller family lives on a small farm in Mount Pleasant Mills, where they raise dairy beef, goats, produce, and they hope to soon add a pick-your-own strawberry patch. They also own and operate custom saw-milling and kettle corn concession businesses.
In all their endeavors, music continues to be a big part of their lives — and their mission.
“We feel it has been a blessing to us to be able to minister to others through music,” Brian said. “It has also brought us closer together as a family.”
That is a hope they also have for all of their listeners.
“Our collective desire is first and foremost to honor God,” Brian said. “The second goal is to simply reflect what we believe God intended for a family.”
“We realize we have been incredibly blessed and not every family can do what we are doing,” he added, “but every family can love each other, and work out our differences, and make the world a better place to live.”
More information is available at www.thefullerfamilysingers.com.